MIINDALA Grief & Loss Support Services is a local volunteer organisation dealing with the big issues not often freely discussed: death, dying and grief.

They are hosting a screening of the documentary, Zen and the Art of Dying, at Coffs Neighbourhood Centre 6.30pm May 17 and also an introductory training course May 13, Understanding Loss & Grief, Death & Dying, at Coffs Neighbourhood Centre.

Zen & the Art of Dying, an engaging, challenging documentary about Zenith Virago, also known as the "Deathwalker”. Zenith is an, activist, celebrant and member of the Natural Death Care Centre, who has worked in the Byron shire for 20 years. The film is a powerful testimonial to the beauty of embracing death and caring for the dying and the dead at home.

Understanding Loss & Grief, Death & Dying is an introductory course in understanding and supporting people experiencing loss and grief or a life threatening situation, and becoming a Miindala volunteer (with further training).

Miindala is now able to offer a Coolplate for use by donation. Coolplates, widely used in the Netherlands, keep the body of a deceased person at home prior to the funeral, giving loved ones the time and space to say goodbye. Miindala is proud to offer this service as a non-commercial enterprise, empowering people to normalise death.

The Coolplate will be displayed at the screening of Zen and the Art of Dying, and its functions and usage will be explained. There will also be the opportunity to give a donation to Miindala for buying a cuddle-cot, a cooling device for babies, so grieving parents can keep them at home too.

Entry $10 ($5 concession) for the screening of Zen and the Art of Dying. The course, Understanding Loss & Grief, Death & Dying, is $50 ($40 conc). Miindala supports people in loss and grief, with one-on-one sessions, and by offering workshops. 0448 084 792