The annual splash and dash is here

LET'S GO: Swimmers run into the water at the 2018 Coffs Ocean Swims.

LET'S GO: Swimmers run into the water at the 2018 Coffs Ocean Swims. Darrell Nash

SWIMMING: The annual Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims are just three weeks away, with the iconic event in its 22nd year.

The event is open to participants aged eight and over who compete in events from 150m to 2km inside the protected harbour.

Swimmers come from far and wide to take part in the event, with more than 600 competitors expected to take part this year.

Early entries have already come in from Cairns, Wagga Wagga, Sydney and Moree. The New England region is always well represented with a large contingent from Armidale and Tamworth travelling to Coffs to take part.

"It is great to see so many swimmers from inland regions taking part in the ocean swims,” race director Noel Phillips said.

"There is a very high standard of swimming from some of the regional areas in NSW and although many of the swimmers haven't had a lot of experience in the ocean they often feature prominently on the podium.”

For locals looking to take part in the renowned event, there are many training options including squad sessions at Coffs Harbour Olympic Pool, the Aquatic Centre in Park Ave, and Sawtell and Woolgoolga pools.

And for those wanting to get some practise in the ocean, there are also a number of groups who swim regularly at the Jetty including the Mermaids on a Saturday morning and the Walruses on Sunday mornings.

During the week, a group from council swims around the Jetty in their lunch break.

This year's event is being held on April 7.