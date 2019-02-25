The alleged drink, drug drivers in court this week

Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life, according to statistics by the NSW Centre for Road Safety.

Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life, according to statistics by the NSW Centre for Road Safety. Contributed

AT LEAST 21 individuals are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week for charges of drink or drug driving.

Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life, according to statistics by the NSW Centre for Road Safety.

The effects of alcohol on your ability to drive are impossible to avoid:

-Alcohol slows your brain so you can't make decisions or react quickly.

-It reduces your ability to judge how fast you're moving, or how far you are from other cars and people.

-It gives you a false sense of confidence.

-It makes it harder to multi-task, affects your sense of balance and makes you drowsy.

Since random breath testing was introduced in 1982, trauma from fatal crashes involving alcohol dropped from 40 per cent of all fatalities to 15 per cent in 2017

If you're convicted of drink driving, significant penalties apply from fines to even prison terms.

Below is a list of individuals facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

ALLEGED DRINK DRIVERS

High range PCA:

-Arthur Bruce Smidt

Middle range PCA:

-Guy Curtis William Blowfield

-Matthew James Davis

-Imogene Louise Elliott

-Jeremy Lettice

-Keegan William Salter

Low range PCA:

-Dhanesh Babu Balakrishnan

-Clint Edward Forsythe

-Mark Nelson Henderson

-Simon James Millar

-Takashi Yaguchi

Driver under influence of alcohol:

-Sharnjeet Singh

-Johnathon Eddie Hodge

ALLEGED DRUG DRIVERS

-Reiley Amos

-Zane Ethan Clarke

-Johnathon Eddie Hodge

-Kazuya Nakamura

-Sonny James O'Neill

-Mark Adrian Perkins

-Daniel John Vancea

-Nicole Gillson