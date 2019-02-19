The alleged drink, drug drivers in court this week

Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life

AT LEAST 19 individuals are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week for charges of drink or drug driving.

Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life, according to statistics by the NSW Centre for Road Safety.

The effects of alcohol on your ability to drive are impossible to avoid:

-Alcohol slows your brain so you can't make decisions or react quickly.

-It reduces your ability to judge how fast you're moving, or how far you are from other cars and people.

-It gives you a false sense of confidence.

-It makes it harder to multi-task, affects your sense of balance and makes you drowsy.

Since random breath testing was introduced in 1982, trauma from fatal crashes involving alcohol dropped from 40 per cent of all fatalities to 15 per cent in 2017

If you're convicted of drink driving, significant penalties apply from fines to even prison terms.

Below is a list of individuals facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

ALLEGED DRINK DRIVERS

High range PCA:

-Michael Breckenridge

-Michael Rex Chapman

-Jack Andrew Montgomery

Middle range PCA:

-Tylana Krystal Banks

-Shai Allan Bargwanna

-Zane William Craggs

-Bailey Wayne Duncombe

-Aaron Michael Laneyrie

-Jayde Lang

-Ricky Edmond Pass

-Clinton Keith Silvia

Low range PCA:

-Timothy Allen John

-Cedrick Robert Marcel Bezamat

-James Robert Manning

-Robert Jody Tompsett

-Malcolm Stewart James Trotter

ALLEGED DRUG DRIVERS

Illicit drug present in blood:

-Lee Dixon

-Beau Michael Jones

-Tarhesha Laneyrie