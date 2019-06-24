The alleged drink and drug drivers in court this week

DRINK DRIVE: At least 16 people are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court.

AT LEAST 16 people are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week on charges of drink or drug driving.

Every person caught drink-driving in NSW will lose their licence on the spot under tough new laws that were recently introduced across the state.

Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life, according to statistics by the NSW Centre for Road Safety.

The effects of alcohol on your ability to drive are impossible to avoid:

-Alcohol slows your brain so you can't make decisions or react quickly.

-It reduces your ability to judge how fast you're moving, or how far you are from other cars and people.

-It gives you a false sense of confidence.

-It makes it harder to multi-task, affects your sense of balance and makes you drowsy.

Below is a list of individuals facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

ALLEGED DRINK DRIVERS

High range PCA:

- Melanie Kaye Dearlove

- Kristy Anne Gibbons

- Gurmail Singh

Middle range PCA:

- Navdeep Singh Atwal

- Tristian Keith Edwards

- William James Ibbotson

- Jyde Hunter Lang

- Bruce Leslie Lovett

- Joshua James McDonald

- Caleb Wilson

- Erin Frances Winter

Low range PCA:

- Joseph Mark Rattray

Special range PCA:

- James Dakota Price

Drive under influence of alcohol:

- Sarah Sue Ferguson

ALLEGED DRUG DRIVERS

- Matthew Brian Smyth

- Aaron Roy Thomas

- Mathew James West