The alleged Coffs drink, drug drivers in court this week

Several people are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week for charges of drink or drug driving.

Several people are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week for charges of drink or drug driving. MarianVejcik

A TOTAL of 23 individuals are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week for charges of drink or drug driving.

Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life, according to statistics by the NSW Centre for Road Safety.

The effects of alcohol on your ability to drive are impossible to avoid:

-Alcohol slows your brain so you can't make decisions or react quickly.

-It reduces your ability to judge how fast you're moving, or how far you are from other cars and people.

-It gives you a false sense of confidence.

-It makes it harder to multi-task, affects your sense of balance and makes you drowsy.

If you're convicted of drink driving, significant penalties apply from fines to even prison terms.

Below is a list of individuals facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

ALLEGED DRINK DRIVERS

High range PCA:

-Michael Breckenridge

-Charmaine Von Bibra

-Warren Clough

-Kyle Strauss

Middle range PCA:

-Andrew Baldwin

-Charmaine Von Bibra

-Imogene Louise Elliott

-Mitchell John Ellis

-Adam Neville Hills

-Kori Robert Jameson

-Clinton Keith Silvia

-Tigist Mulatu Teressa

Low range PCA:

-Benjamin William Ainsley

-Damon Ashley Boxsell

-Olav William Bjerkemyr Evensen

-Jay Arnold Glen Mitchell

-Robert Jody Tompsett

-Corey Samuel Yeo

Novice range PCA:

-Alex Stewart Simpson Wilson

Drive under influence of alcohol:

-Blake Mitchell Britten

-Edward Michael Rochford

ALLEGED DRUG DRIVERS:

-Patisha Ann Cavanagh-Smith

-Zak Davis

-Nicole Gillson (x2)