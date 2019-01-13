Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life.
Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life. Contributed
News

The alleged Coffs drink, drug drivers in court this week

13th Jan 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOTAL of 23 individuals are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week for charges of drink or drug driving.

Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life, according to statistics by the NSW Centre for Road Safety.

The effects of alcohol on your ability to drive are impossible to avoid:

-Alcohol slows your brain so you can't make decisions or react quickly.

-It reduces your ability to judge how fast you're moving, or how far you are from other cars and people.

-It gives you a false sense of confidence.

-It makes it harder to multi-task, affects your sense of balance and makes you drowsy.

Since random breath testing was introduced in 1982, trauma from fatal crashes involving alcohol dropped from 40 per cent of all fatalities to 15 per cent in 2017

If you're convicted of drink driving, significant penalties apply from fines to even prison terms. You will be disqualified from driving. .

Below is a list of individuals facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

ALLEGED DRINK DRIVERS

High range PCA:

-Troy Joseph Meli

-James Mapet Mith

-Jack Andrew Montgomery

-Rita Leva Joyce Williams

Middle range PCA:

-Tahleia Clare Hodsdon

-Bayden William King

-Cheryl Maree Macias

-Terry Maxwell Marshall

-Sam Martin Lindsay Nott

-Wesley George Thompson

-Matthew Leon Van Den Barselaar

-Glen Whalley

Low range PCA:

-John Timothy Allan

-Christopher James Beehag

-Andrew Willis Clay

-Simon Loughhead

-Paul William Scanes

-Christopher Aaron Skibba

ALLEGED DRUG DRIVERS

-Daniel Jackson

-Timby Walsh Kostka

-Glen Ian Lewington

-Dylan Meale

-Craig Lindsay Yates

coffs harbour coffs harbour local court drink drivers drug driving nsw police random breath testing road safety
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Gamers go at it during 12-hour marathon

    premium_icon Gamers go at it during 12-hour marathon

    News The inaugural Coffs Gaming League 12-hour LAN party was a great success, with SCU's L-block transformed into a two-level gaming hub.

    Last drinks for violent patrons

    premium_icon Last drinks for violent patrons

    News They will be barred from the 30 participating licensed venues.

    Gophers won't go far around these streets

    premium_icon Gophers won't go far around these streets

    News A problematic offence common in many neighbourhoods

    Record could tumble as dry weather grips Coffs

    premium_icon Record could tumble as dry weather grips Coffs

    News Coffs Harbour hasn't received a drop of rain since mid-December.

    Local Partners