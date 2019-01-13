The alleged Coffs drink, drug drivers in court this week

Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life.

Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life. Contributed

A TOTAL of 23 individuals are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week for charges of drink or drug driving.

Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life, according to statistics by the NSW Centre for Road Safety.

The effects of alcohol on your ability to drive are impossible to avoid:

-Alcohol slows your brain so you can't make decisions or react quickly.

-It reduces your ability to judge how fast you're moving, or how far you are from other cars and people.

-It gives you a false sense of confidence.

-It makes it harder to multi-task, affects your sense of balance and makes you drowsy.

Since random breath testing was introduced in 1982, trauma from fatal crashes involving alcohol dropped from 40 per cent of all fatalities to 15 per cent in 2017

If you're convicted of drink driving, significant penalties apply from fines to even prison terms. You will be disqualified from driving. .

Below is a list of individuals facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

ALLEGED DRINK DRIVERS

High range PCA:

-Troy Joseph Meli

-James Mapet Mith

-Jack Andrew Montgomery

-Rita Leva Joyce Williams

Middle range PCA:

-Tahleia Clare Hodsdon

-Bayden William King

-Cheryl Maree Macias

-Terry Maxwell Marshall

-Sam Martin Lindsay Nott

-Wesley George Thompson

-Matthew Leon Van Den Barselaar

-Glen Whalley

Low range PCA:

-John Timothy Allan

-Christopher James Beehag

-Andrew Willis Clay

-Simon Loughhead

-Paul William Scanes

-Christopher Aaron Skibba

ALLEGED DRUG DRIVERS

-Daniel Jackson

-Timby Walsh Kostka

-Glen Ian Lewington

-Dylan Meale

-Craig Lindsay Yates