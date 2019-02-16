The $7 dish no one can finish

Named after the death of a star in space, the 'Super Nova' certainly killed something inside of me.

Searching for a cheap, cheerful and physically challenging eating adventure?

You've come to the right place, friend.

People across Sydney and Melbourne are raving about a tiny chain of Thai restaurants that's serving up a range of seriously spicy noodle soups that will cost you next to nothing.

Tom Yum soup is a spicy, sour Thai dish, usually made from shrimp, lemongrass, Kaffir lime leaves and a healthy dose of chilli.

A mouthful of this stuff can clear out your sinuses and give your tastebuds a full body workout if it's cooked right.

The Do Dee Paidang restaurant chain has kicked their Tom Yum game up a notch, serving soups by rising levels of spiciness.

Named after the death of a star in space, the ‘Super Nova’ is a deadly dish.

The no-frills BYO restaurants are usually packed with locals who will all tell you Do Dee Paidang serves the city's hottest Tom Yum.

After trying it ourselves, we certainly don't dispute that claim.

For those game enough to take on this flaming bowl of broth, there are seven daunting spice levels to choose from.

1. Nursery

2. M16

3. Monster

4. Devil

5. Lava

6. Super Volcano

7. Super Nova

As the name 'Nursery' suggests, this soup contained zero spice.

The soups come with your choice of noodles and meat, fresh green vegetables, a fish ball for good measure and is topped with crunchy, deep fried wonton skins.

Do Dee Paidang's "hallucinogenic level" soup is so beloved among foodies, it won a spot in Good Food's Top 20 Sydney cheap eats in 2017 and 2018.

It's clear that it passed the critic's test, but what do the punters think?

In short, they're obsessed.

People across Sydney and Melbourne are posting photos of their Tom Yum bowls, showing off what level they attempted.

Others have fallen so in love with the famous soup that the chain is now their go-to for a spicy fix.

And while many may not be making it all the way through their bowls, they've reported that they've enjoyed the exercise.

One avid foodie, Damian Tran, shared his experience with the Level 6: Super Volcano Tom Yum this month, claiming it had been "love at first sight".

"In fact it was a raging, burning love that made me sweat uncontrollably, develop strong stomach cramps and getting the chills hours later," he wrote.

"But after all that pain I suffered, I still loved the boat noodles that I had!"

Damian said he ordered the large bowl of Tom Yum soup and the firey "boat noodles" catapulted him into another flavour dimension.

However, he issued words of advice for the uninitiated.

"Warning: if you're not serious about eating spicy food, your best choice is to go no-spice," Damian wrote.

This guy knows what he's talking about.