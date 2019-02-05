The 51 alleged Coffs drink, drug drivers in court this week

Several individuals facing court in Coffs, Bellingen this week for drink or drug driving.

AT least 51 individuals are facing Local Court in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen this week for charges of drink or drug driving.

Drink driving is a factor in about one in every seven crashes in NSW where someone loses their life, according to statistics by the NSW Centre for Road Safety.

The effects of alcohol on your ability to drive are impossible to avoid:

-Alcohol slows your brain so you can't make decisions or react quickly.

-It reduces your ability to judge how fast you're moving, or how far you are from other cars and people.

-It gives you a false sense of confidence.

-It makes it harder to multi-task, affects your sense of balance and makes you drowsy.

If you're convicted of drink driving, significant penalties apply from fines to even prison terms.

Below is a list of individuals in court this week.

ALLEGED DRINK DRIVERS

High range PCA:

-Roberta Gaye Armstrong

-Karina Babij

-Lee Olivia Grice

-Mathew Gavin Hughes

-Dion John Marr

-Luke McMillan

-Hugh Peter Munro

-Lia Amber Nicholson

-David Anthony Owen

-Jayagoby Ranganathan

-Nathan Suan Williams

Middle range PCA:

-Emily Carden

-Hayden Considine

-Benjamin Paul Greenhalgh

-David William Jolley

-Jack McGuire

-Lumona Mutaka

-Nathan Daniel Ormond

-Ricky Edmond Pass

-Daniel James Sills

-Stuart Jon Trotter

-William Joseph Paul Van Den Bosch

Low range PCA:

-Joshua Adam Bailey

-Mark Barklimore

-Ben William Bensley

-Dannial Francis Bryant

-Adam Byers Douglas

-Isabelle Carly Gee-Gorton

-Ravi Kumar

-Rodney James Mullins

-Sonni Tearoa Puha

-Daniel Riley

-Adam Leon Ross

-Jack Stanton

-Malcolm Stewart James Trotter

Special range PCA:

-Caitlin Louise Battye

-Justin Ron Carriage

-Dylan James Sloane

Drive under influence of alcohol:

-Michael Edward Rochford

-David Robert Williams

ALLEGED DRUG DRIVERS

-Rebecca Rose Doyle

-Rimani Pena Hughes

-Blake Jay Long

-Douglas Bernard Lowe

-Ashley Mansfield

-Bradley James Meredith

-Sonny James O'Neill

-Mark Adrian Perkins

-Douglas Seymour

-Daniel Vancea

-Morgan Andrew Watson