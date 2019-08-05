Survivor star slammed: ‘That bloke is an actual idiot’

Australian Survivor contestant Matt Farrelly's macho posturing is starting to rub his fellow contestants up the wrong way, with one labelling him an "actual idiot" during last night's episode.

The bleached blonde history teacher and pro wrestler has been hard to miss during challenges, intensely screaming motivational slogans at his tribe mates while jumping up and down and pounding his chest.

He’s GOT A LOT OF FEELINGS. Picture: Channel 10

Matt, shown here in a rare non-screaming moment.

But his behaviour was especially OTT after his contenders team were announced as the winners of last night's immunity challenge.

First, his tribemate Harry ran to him for a celebratory hug only to be pushed away by Matt - hard.

As his teammates happily cheered the win, he stalked around them angrily screaming to nobody in particular: "TALK ALL YOU WANT! I BACK IT UP EVERY TIME! I AIN'T NO DOG!"

Chill, Matt. Ya won.

That aggro display prompted a memorable comment from AFL star Abbey Holmes, who thus far has only met Farrelly during challenges, over on the Champions tribe:

"Oh my god … that bloke is an actual idiot," she muttered to her teammates.

The program touted it as the "burn of the season" on social media:

It seems Australian Survivor 2019 is shaping up as the year of savage burns - Holmes' jab came just a couple of episodes after teammate Luke Toki voted out marathon swimmer Susie Maroney while wishing her good luck on her "next swim … back to Australia."

