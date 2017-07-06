Thanks to all the hard workers

I RECENTLY spoke in parliament about our community members who were recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Congratulations to John Murray who was awarded an Emergency Service Medal for his 15 years commitment to the Woolgoolga Marine Rescue unit and Robert Cox from Corindi Beach who received the Australian Fire Service Medal for his service to the NSW Rural Fire Service.

I would also like to congratulate our Order of Australia Medal recipients, John Hannaford from Woolgoolga for his service to NSW Parliament, Gwyneth Austen for services to the community of Red Rock from Red Rock and Dr John Kramer from Woolgoolga for services as a GP in the region since 1981.

I am looking forward to going to the Woolgoolga Red Cross Annual Meeting next week as the club of volunteers do a great job for our community.

I would also like to acknowledge the dedicated leadership of last year's executive president David Dodsworth, secretary Judith Jackson and Treasurer Helen Michener, thank them all for their work over the last 12 months and wish the new executive well for the coming year.

Men's Sheds do a great job in breaking down social isolation in our community, and I am looking forward to dropping into the Woolgoolga Men's Shed next week.