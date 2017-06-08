Thanks for the swank new tanker

AFTER more than a three-year wait, local rural firefighters are excited to announce the Woolgoolga station has received a new - and more effective - tanker.

"Imagine getting out of a rickety old Land Rover and getting into a Bentley,” joked Woolgoolga Rural Fire Brigade Captain Jeff Luke.

Capt Luke said the station was in desperate need of a new tanker as the brigade responds to an average of 75-80 call outs per year.

The previous tanker was around 23 years old.

"Our vehicles were getting a bit old but luckily this new one came up in the 2016-17 budget.”

The station received the official delivery of the new tanker at the end of May, and used it for the first time on Friday, June 2.

The new vehicle has a 3500L water capacity, 300L more than the previous tanker. It can fit six firefighters and has automatic transmission.

"We have about 15-18 firefighters so any of the three vehicles are capable of being chock-a-block full at any time.”

"We can respond a lot quicker and we don't get held up on hills quite as much. We can get the four guys in the back seat very comfortably and the pump capacity is a major improvement over the last one as well.

"You can actually hold a conversation at 100km an hour with the sirens going and talk to the guys in the back seat instead of yelling. It's a much nicer way to do things.”

The station's old truck will be transferred to another area that has not received similar funding.

"We'd like to thank the Rural Fire Service North Coast team and Coffs Harbour and Bellingen councils who organised the funding for it, otherwise we wouldn't have what we have.”