Thanks for saving a life

THEY saved a life and in return, have a new addition to their club through generous donations.

In bad condition, the Coffs Coast Body boarding Association (CCBA) started a fundraiser for a bigger and secure trailer to transport and store their equipment in.

It didn't take long for the community to step up and show their support for the club but what topped it off, was the final donations from Colin Barker and his wife Judith, alive because of two quick thinking club members.

"Within a few short days of setting up a GoFund Me page, we were almost halfway thanks to some generous donations from the local community,” Paul Van Den Boom from CCBA said.

"A few days later we had a massive donation come through from Judith and Colin Barker which helped us hit our target.

While caravanning in Woolgoolga earlier this year, Colin was body surfing when the force of a wave knocked him head first into the sand below.

Colin realised something was seriously wrong when he had problems moving and no neck or head control but still managed to raise an arm and call for help.

Two boys, Tomas West and Patrick Monkton, who remained anonymous until they were tracked down through social media were at the beach and with quick thinking, put Colin on a body board to bring him back to shore.

Four vertebrae in Colins neck were fused following the accident and he lucky enough to walk out of hospital two days later.

When Colin and Judy heard about the fundraiser, they wanted to thank the boys for their efforts and donated to the club.

The club were able to purchase the trailer not long after.

"All the members at CCBA would like to send a massive thanks to everyone who donated and helped us get the trailer,” Paul said.