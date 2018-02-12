Menu
Thank you to the heroes who lead

For every bully there is a person waiting to reach out, be a friend and help.
Luka Kauzlaric

NO matter our righteousness, our decency and our individual conscience we will always have a society in which there are bullies.

Australia has a tall poppy syndrome and a 'kick the person who's down' mentality.

After all, it's human nature to be jealous, to be envious and to attack one's short failings.

We see this especially in those who lack the intelligence or security to be self satisfied.

Unfortunately, those who display these predispositions are usually mentally tough themselves but they attack those who are not.

It often then comes down a pack mentality where people who lead others with a dominant personality encourage others to follow their behaviour.

For the victim of this abuse, it is soul destroying as the opinions of many echo in their ears.

If this applies to you, have a good hard think about the influence you are having on others.

We are not just talking about the school yard here either.

Being an inspirational leader, who teaches others to respect, acknowledge and care for those who are not so strong is one of life's greatest gifts and we thank the world for these people.

For every bully there is an inspiration and for every person looking to find their feet and flap their wings there is a friend to help you along in this life.

There are many victims after an incident of bullying at the end of the day.   

Mia Carter

The life changing importance of education.

A meaningful message to parents

ALL parents, past, present and future should absorb the message from Dr Ali Black (School of Thought, CCA February 3, Page 36).

Seldom have I read such a balanced and accurate critique of what passes for education in NSW.

Dr Black has highlighted the critical factor which limits our children's chances of receiving a comprehensive, worthwhile education - political interference and the fear mongering which it creates.

I hope that every educator in Australia can find a copy of this article and that at least one in every school or college will place it in a prominent position in his or her workplace.

Congratulations to The Advocate for printing such worthwhile material.

Julian May,

Boambee East

The former Deep Sea Fishing Club is currently being leased for three years as Coffs Harbour City Council decides on a long term expression of interest process.
What an opportunity for Coffs Harbour

YES ,we agree with P. Taylor (Letters to the Editor, Saturday, January 31) the former deep sea fishing club site is a truly spectacular site for the Coffs Entertainment Centre (our 'opera house' moment )

It is close to the quarry area, which also has huge potential for outdoor concerts (think the Three Tenors).

It would be such an amazing asset to our beautiful city.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Let's think big and make it happen.

Sue Hallam

Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Police are investigating after a man who had suffered gunshot wounds presented at a hospital in Coffs Harbour on the weekend.

Passions run high on final day of Junior State Cup

The standard of play produced by young Oztag players on finals day of the NSW Junior State Cup at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium and surrounding fields was outstanding. 11 February 2018 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate

Souths edge out Hills Bulls for Junior State Cup club championships.

New cycleway a boost for those who like to ride

Work on a new cycleway from Florence Wilmont Drive in Nambucca Heads to Nursery Road in North Macksville is expected to start later this year.

Cycleway between Nambucca Heads and North Macksville announced.

Daughter of Hilton bombing victim still haunted by tragedy

The Sydney Hilton bombing occurred on 13 February 1978, when a bomb exploded outside the Hilton Hotel in Sydney. The bomb was planted in a rubbish bin and exploded when the bin was emptied into a garbage truck outside the hotel at 1.40am. It killed two garbage collectors, Alec Carter and William Favell.

Now living in Coffs, bomb victim's daughter recalls the heartbreak.

