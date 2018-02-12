Thank you to the heroes who lead

For every bully there is a person waiting to reach out, be a friend and help.

NO matter our righteousness, our decency and our individual conscience we will always have a society in which there are bullies.

Australia has a tall poppy syndrome and a 'kick the person who's down' mentality.

After all, it's human nature to be jealous, to be envious and to attack one's short failings.

We see this especially in those who lack the intelligence or security to be self satisfied.

Unfortunately, those who display these predispositions are usually mentally tough themselves but they attack those who are not.

It often then comes down a pack mentality where people who lead others with a dominant personality encourage others to follow their behaviour.

For the victim of this abuse, it is soul destroying as the opinions of many echo in their ears.

If this applies to you, have a good hard think about the influence you are having on others.

We are not just talking about the school yard here either.

Being an inspirational leader, who teaches others to respect, acknowledge and care for those who are not so strong is one of life's greatest gifts and we thank the world for these people.

For every bully there is an inspiration and for every person looking to find their feet and flap their wings there is a friend to help you along in this life.

There are many victims after an incident of bullying at the end of the day.

Mia Carter

The life changing importance of education.

A meaningful message to parents

ALL parents, past, present and future should absorb the message from Dr Ali Black (School of Thought, CCA February 3, Page 36).

Seldom have I read such a balanced and accurate critique of what passes for education in NSW.

Dr Black has highlighted the critical factor which limits our children's chances of receiving a comprehensive, worthwhile education - political interference and the fear mongering which it creates.

I hope that every educator in Australia can find a copy of this article and that at least one in every school or college will place it in a prominent position in his or her workplace.

Congratulations to The Advocate for printing such worthwhile material.

Julian May,

Boambee East

What an opportunity for Coffs Harbour

YES ,we agree with P. Taylor (Letters to the Editor, Saturday, January 31) the former deep sea fishing club site is a truly spectacular site for the Coffs Entertainment Centre (our 'opera house' moment )

It is close to the quarry area, which also has huge potential for outdoor concerts (think the Three Tenors).

It would be such an amazing asset to our beautiful city.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Let's think big and make it happen.

Sue Hallam