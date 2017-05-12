22°
Thank you to the community

12th May 2017 6:00 AM
Relay for Life.
Relay for Life. Contributed

ON behalf of the Coffs Coast Relay For Life Committee, and Cancer Council NSW, I would like to thank the members of the community who attended the event on the weekend.

As many people would be aware, the committee were forced to modify this year's Relay For Life due to a lack of participants.

Three years ago, Relay For Life was attracting some 1,000 participants and it was sad to see only 80 people register this year.

Our mini event on Saturday that the committee put on to thank those who did register saw a small group of enthusiastic locals come together, have fun and give back to support those affected by cancer.

Even with the small numbers, these dedicated people still managed to raise $11,000 which was a phenomenal effort.

Cancer Council runs a number of fundraising events on the Coffs Coast, as each year approximately 363 local residents will be diagnosed with cancer.

Unfortunately, this number is only increasing.

It is Cancer Council's mission to ensure that no one faces cancer alone.　

Money raised at Relay For Life and other Cancer Council fundraising events is used to fund initiatives including world-class cancer research, providing practical and emotional support services for patients, carers and families on the Coffs Coast, and deliver important education programs on cancer prevention.

The committee have set the date for the 2018 Relay For Life as March 17-18.　

We are urging the Coffs community to get behind next year's event to ensure Cancer Council can continue to support local cancer patients and their families.　 Visit www.relayforlife.com.au/coffsharbour to register your team for 2018.

Thank you to those who attended, walked and raised money for this important cause.

Sarah Whitaker

Community Relations Coordinator, Coffs Coast

Coffs Coast Advocate


