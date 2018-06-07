Thank you for your honesty

I WOULD like to extend my sincere thanks to Harley & his wife from Toormina who found my purse and returned it to me.

My husband and I were shopping at Aldi and after putting our little grandson and groceries in the car we drove off to have some lunch.

On putting in our order at the cafe then going to pay I realised I had lost my purse.

Fortunately hubby was able to pay.

My phone rang, it was our son in Sydney, he said that a gentleman named Harley had phoned to say he found my purse.

My daughter also rang to say the same.

I was dumbfounded, Harley had actually found their numbers in my purse and taken the time to call.

I never expected to have my property returned and when you lose your purse/wallet there is so much in it that it creates all sorts of issues that you need to attend to.

We promptly called upon this special couple and received the purse in tact.

Their honesty brings to light that there are still some truly wonderful people out there that we just don't hear enough about.

Again we thank them with all our hearts and wish them all the best for the future.

What goes around comes around and we hope that something grand comes their way.

Roz Wellington, Nana Glen

Registrations for bicycles

LET us consider the present conflict concerning vehicles drivers and bicycle riders using the same strip of roadway, for some with hatred and see if this proposal could be a solution to some developing situations amongst road users.

My suggested solution for the governments' is to exempt bike registration riders who are without a driver's licence and concentrate on those who are vehicle owners, who are licenced and have vehicle registration and also a bicycle rider.

Link the bike to the vehicle registration.

On registration of the motor vehicle, the owner declares he/she also owns a bicycle.

They pay a one-off fee for a bicycle number plate, that plate has the same registration as their vehicle, and the plate attached to the rear of the seat that must be visible at a distance of 15 metres.

A lot of problems will be solved immediately.

The police can quickly identify the rider/driver or complete a number plate recognition if required and, should there be a confrontation with other road users the identification of each party through the plate will assist the authorities.

Robert Buick

Lucky athletes at large

MINISTER Peter Dutton has announced his department will fast track the assessment process for the 150 to 200 athletes who did not return to their home countries after the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and are now seeking asylum in Australia.

Contrast this with the policy of the government, supported by the Labour Party, concerning the treatment of the 2000 asylum seekers and refugees, including more than 100 children, languishing without hope on Manus Island and Nauru.

Eighty to ninety per cent of these people have been determined to be legitimate refugees escaping war, torture and persecution in their home countries.

They have now been there for almost five years.

There have already been 15 preventable deaths on Manus Island and Nauru.

Many more adults and young people are suffering from serious mental health issues or other severe medical problems.

People are separated from their families.

This current policy of indefinite offshore detention is cruel, inhumane and shames us all.

We need to put an end to the unnecessary suffering of these people.

Paul Bartholomew

Boambee East