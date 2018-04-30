Menu
Could a helping of fish and chips aid in the battle against degenerative brain disease?
Thank cod for this humble takeaway

30th Apr 2018 4:48 PM

FISH and chips could prevent the onset of Parkinson's disease, research suggests.

Scientists say eating parvalbumin - a protein found in several fish species including cod - can be a simple way to stop the brain disease developing.

A study found that it scavenged another protein that was believed to cause Parkinson's - the condition that killed boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

The finding could also help sufferers of other incurable neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's, motor neurone and Huntington's.

Lead author Professor Pernilla Wittung-Stafshede from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, said: "Parvalbumin collects up the 'Parkinson's protein' and prevents it from aggregating, simply by aggregating itself first.”

This prevents the protein, called alpha-synuclein, from forming harmful amyloid structures which can damage brain cells.

Fish-rich diets have long been associated with fewer cases of degenerative brain conditions. Fatty acids omega-3 and omega-6 were thought to be the reason. But the study suggests parvalbumin provides the benefit.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.

