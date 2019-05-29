Thai cave hero to speak on the Coffs Coast

Adelaide's Dr Richard Harris played a key role in the rescue of 12 soccer players and their coach a flooded cave in Thailand.

Adelaide's Dr Richard Harris played a key role in the rescue of 12 soccer players and their coach a flooded cave in Thailand. Facebook

AUSTRALIAN of the Year, Dr Richard Harris who famously helped to rescue 12 young boys and their football coach from a flooded cave in Thailand is headed to the Coffs Coast.

Dr Harris will give a first-hand account of the story that captivated the world last year.

He will speak in Coffs Harbour about his involvement in the dramatic event, while sharing a message of courage and resilience.

The event will be hosted by the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak as part of the Rymarine program to raise funds for local and international projects.

Dr Harris and his dive partner Dr Craig Challen came to the attention of the world in July last year after their involvement in the successful retrieval of the soccer team from the cave.

"Rymarine is an initiative of the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak, providing students with an interest in marine science the opportunity to learn about marine biology, explore associated career paths and deep dive into the marine environment and related science technologies," Rotary club president, Marilyn Brien.

Students will be inspired by the words of Dr Harris with the public invited to attend the presentation to raise much needed funds for Rotary projects.

The projects include technical patient monitoring equipment for the North Coast Cancer Institute.

An evening with Dr Harris SC OAM will be held at Opal Cove on Saturday, October 26.

Tickets are $55 each and include one drink and canapes bit.ly/2HIY9N9