Texas Target out to nab first win

RACING: A filly with a strong connection to racing royalty will look to break through for her first win at Grafton today.

Texas Target is owned by Joe Janiak and will carry the famous red, black and white colours around Clarence River Jockey Club.

Though the link to one of Australia's greatest sprinters doesn't end there.

"She went down to Canberra to be broken in, and as it turned she had her first few starts down there," trainer Jim Jarvis said.

"Funnily enough she was trained by Takeover Target's truck driver Luke Pepper, who's a trainer in his own right now.

"She went well down there but she seemed to come across a standout horse in her races."

The three-year-old, who Jarvis described as "shorter and chunky", came third over 810m in Coffs Harbour five weeks ago.

Jarvis was quietly confident returning jockey Matthew McGuren, who has spent some time out to give his body a rest, could get the best out of her.

"It's his first ride back for a few weeks so he should be itching to be first past the post," he said.

Texas Target will also be competing against stablemate The Timewarp over the 1106m today.

The Timewarp, a four-year-old mare, is by the same sire as Texas Target; Arlington.

Jarvis said Arlington's progeny seemed to handle the wet so was not concerned if the track was rated soft when the barriers flew open for race two.

However, he does have reservations about The Timewarp drawing barrier 10.

"She has a bit of pace but the barrier isn't suited to the 1100m... but she'll be having a go," he said.

The Timewarp also began her career on the provincial scene but could not put it all together in the Hunter region.

Now with a fresh start under Jarvis, the veteran Coffs trainer is optimistic her best days lay ahead.

The Become A Young Member Maiden Plate jumps at 1.50pm.