Testing to be carried out on old Urunga Lido site

PICTURE PERFECT: Planning continues with more grants to facilitate the Urunga Foreshores project. Contributed

A GEOTECHNICAL assessment is the next stage of Bellingen Shire Council's quest to restore the Urunga tidal swimming facility to its former glory.

Hot on the heels of the announcement a joint restoration project will be undertaken with Destination Holiday Park the council has received recommendations regarding specific requirements and actions that need to be undertaken as part of any program of works.

Council engineers will oversee the management of the project and engage with specialist groups to complete the various components.

A grant has been obtained from the NSW Tourism Driver Demand Infrastructure Program to undertake a review of environmental factors and the geotechnical assessment.

This includes testing for acid sulphate soils, identification of remnants of the old infrastructure and agency approvals anticipated to result in the dredging of the old lido site.

Where possible the old infrastructure will not be disturbed so as to minimise the possibility of acid sulphate soils and maximise the stability of the area.

All going well the council anticipates the completion of the project in time for the warmer weather later in the year.