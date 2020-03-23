Testing times for Coffs Coast businesses

BUSINESSES on the Coffs Coast are reeling after news from the Federal Government than non-essential services will be shut down from noon today.

Here are some of the heartbreaking reactions informing loyal customers and clientele that they will be closing their doors or operating alternative services.

Papaveros Cafe at C.ex Coffs. Trevor Veale

C.ex Group

Dear Members & Guests,

We regret to advise that all C.ex Group venues are temporarily closed in accordance with the Federal and State Government ruling around licensed venues to combat the transmission of COVID-19. Takeaway items will remain available from Papaveros Café (tap and go only), however the Club will not be open for normal trade.

The C.ex Group Board, Management and Staff thank you for your support and we look forward to welcoming you to our venues again in future.

Please keep an eye on our Facebook page and website for further updates.

Pier Hotel

Hi valued patrons,

It's a very sad day but due to the unfolding situation with COVID-19 and in accordance with the Government guidelines, The Pier Hotel is now closed until further notice.

All the best out there. Look after each other and we'll update you as soon as we have news regarding re-opening.

The Pier Hotel Management

The Coffs Hotel

All pubs, clubs, cafes and any other social gathering venues will be closed as of midday tomorrow BUT our bottle shop will stay open with a few surprises.

NOTE: some of these places can still serve takeaway food, coffee and alcohol

Stay safe x

Hoey Moey

It is with a heavy heart we confirm that the Hoey Moey Bar and Bistro are now closed.

We can continue to service you through our Bottle Shop, but at this stage the Bar and Bistro facilities are unable to open.

Please make sure you look after each other during this time - we cant wait for all this to pass and get back to doing what we do best.

Sawtell RSL Club

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Sawtell RSL will not be opening for business. We are a strong club, thanks to our incredible members and exceptional staff. The Board and Management are ready to lead us through this difficult time. We thank you all for your support and hope we see you all safe and well soon!

Park Beach Bowls Club

Dear Members & Guests,

We regret to advise that Park Beach Bowls Club is temporarily closed in accordance with the Federal and State Government ruling around licensed venues to combat the transmission of COVID-19.

Park Beach Bowls Club thanks the community for all their support. We look forward to seeing everyone when it is safe to do so.

Coffs Coast Health Club

Hi there everyone, this is just a short note to say that we are still seeking clarification from the Australian Government & Fitness Australia around what the Prime Ministers decision tonight means for us. We are unsure if we need to close at midday tomorrow or can still remain open for small group training, personal training & weight loss coaching. Either way we will make your memberships & training work for you outdoors, online & in other locations. Our personal trainers are compiling workout videos for you as we speak!

We employ over 50 local people, that provide for over 50 local families & I'm sure that you can do the multiplier effect of what comes with a lack of income for those families & the coffs coast community at large.

Thank you to all of the wonderful members that have offered to keep paying their membership & friends who have offered to donate money to us for the next month if we do close. Rest assured that Carla & I have been working around the clock for the last 10 days now to help provide for our team & members, you are our second family & we cannot live without you.

Moonee Beach Tavern

This is not a drill ... our bottle shop is likely to close in 48 hours! 🚨

With the latest announcement re NSW going into lockdown, you won't be able to buy beer, wines, or spirits during the lockdown period.

We have already had a big rush of people stocking up. We ask that the community please be kind and patient with each other and our team.

A solution to help you avoid the crowds is our Bottlemart delivery service.

We can deliver drinks like beer, wines and spirits delivered to your door in 1 hour for FREE.

Seaview Tavern

It is with a heavy heart we confirm that The Seaview Tavern Bar and Bistro are now closed.

We can continue to service you through our Bottle Shop, but at this stage the Bar and Bistro facilities are unable to open.

To order home delivered beer, wine or spirits delivered to you within an hour, go to www.shop.bottlemart.com.au.

Coffs Harbour Golf Club

Dear Members and Guests,

Please note the Clubhouse will be closed for trade from today (Monday 23 March) until further notice with latest Covid19 efforts to reduce spread of infections across NSW.

We are awaiting confirmation in regards to golf course services and takeaway options and will post notice once known.

Staff and Board will be considering service options (delivery, take-away etc.) and further notices concerning Club services will follow this afternoon.

Surf Club Restaurant and Bar

It's with a lot of sadness we announce that our restaurant is closed as of now.

The government has given us until midday, however we will be using this time to clean up and close.

We will make a decision whether we will offer a takeaway service.

Our priority is to conserve our resources so we can reopen, which by the sounds of the PM's speech won't be for at least six months.

Thank you to all our loyal and lovely customers, our hardworking and wonderful staff, our hosts the Surf Life Saving Club, our suppliers, our guests and to all of you who has supported us over the last 11 and a half years.

Kindest regards

Matt Donovan

Nicole Donovan

And our respective families

Marquee Fitness

Good morning everyone ,

We have just sent an email to our billing company PaySmart asking that all membership payments to be suspended/frozen until further notice.

Following the announcement from our Prime Minister last night, we have to close our doors today at midday.

We hope to see everyone back in the gym when all this subsides.

We will do our best to respond to all messages.

Thank you for your support.