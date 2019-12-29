TESTING THE BEST: Big, bad bulls challenge top rodeo stars

Jack McArthur after his equal winning ride in the Chute Out in at Lawrence Twilight Rodeo

RODEO :Brave men and women took to Maclean Showground last night to challenge some of the ‘biggest and strongest’ stock around.

Lawrence Twilight Rodeo organiser Bruce Green said “it was a good turnout” as the cowgirls and cowboys of the Clarence Valley witnessed a wild night of rodeo action.

“It was terrific,” he said.

Clint Glass holds on tight in the open bullride at Lawrence Twilight Rodeo

“Attendance was back a little bit due to the economy and the drought. Other areas have been pretty quiet with everything going on.”

But Green was pleased with the action as some of the best stock on the east coast pushed competitors to their limits.

“It was some tough riding out there. Our suppliers brought the best of their bulls and horses down,” he said.

“No one in the opens could get an eight second ride but it was an entertaining show with plenty of thrills and spills.”

Green stated that stock these days is much tougher than when he used to ride bulls.

“It’s hard these days with the way it’s all unfolding. It’s really competitive to have top stock. Bulls are only bigger and stronger,” he said.

“They’ve all got breeding programs and the stock are fed really well so they’re pure bull riding bulls. They end up breeding these elite machines.

“Compared to when I was riding, we only rode herd bulls but these days it’s a different ball game. Everything is getting very professional and it’s becoming a big business.”

A new addition to the annual event was the Mini Bull Riders and Green said it was a huge hit.

Cooper McLennan pushes hard in the 8-11 years mini bull ride at Lawrence Twilight Rodeo

”It was massive. They smashed it,” he said.

“It was brilliant to see how many kids are getting into it.”

Green said that the parents of the competitors were very pleased to see their kids getting stuck in.

“We got lots of thanks from parents. We’ve generally had a good reputation for putting on a wide range of junior events and we’re keen to keep that going. You don’t get senior riders without any juniors so it’s nice to see that area thriving.”

Fellow even coordinator Michelle Firth said there were over 20 mini bull riders at the first ever event.

“This time the junior events seemed really popular,” Firth said.

“It wasn’t quite a drought breaking year but it was a really good turnout considering what the region has been through.”

LAWRENCE TWILIGHT RODEO RESULTS