Test your general knowledge with the quiz

1. The price of the first Apple computer was (a) $US333.33 (b) $US666.66 (c) $US999.99?

2. Cricket Australia recently announced that the national women's team would no longer be officially known by which name?

3. International Youth Year occurred in (a) 1975 (b) 1985 (c) 1995?

4. The original purpose of the Leaning Tower of Pisa was (a) bell tower (b) observatory (c) shopping complex?

5. Last year, the prime minister of which Pacific country abandoned plans to delete the Union Jack from his country's flag (a) Fiji (b) Samoa (c) Tonga?

6. Name the latest movie in the Wimpy Kid series.

7. What is the term for the racing bet in which first and second are selected in the correct order?

8. The name of which South American capital means "river of January"?

9. "Hangin' around; nothin' to do but frown; Rainy days and Mondays always get me down," are lyrics from which song?

10. Beginning with "H", what is the classical Latin name for the island of Ireland?

11. Which former Cowboys and Sharks player was given a 12-month intensive correction order for assaulting a 73-year-old man?

12. Which Vatican-based Australian cardinal was recently charged with historic sexual assault offences by Victoria Police?

13. What is the colloquial term for drinking from a shoe, usually as a form of celebrating a sporting victory?

14. A recent poll of 20,000 readers of Empire magazine listed which movie as the greatest of all time (a) Finding Nemo (b) The Godfather (c) Gone With the Wind?

15. Characters in which TV show frequented the Central Perk coffee shop?

16. Dying recently at the age of 88 was which actor noted for playing Batman in a 1960s TV series?

17. Which country's team refused to join in a minute's silence for victims of the London terror attacks before a recent world cup qualifier against the Socceroos in Adelaide?

18. The name of which island in southern South America means "Land of Fire"?

19. Who played Nick Morton, an ex-soldier turned relic hunter in the recent movie The Mummy?

20. Which Manhattan commercial intersection is sometimes referred to as "the centre of the universe"?

21. Which international bloc won the 2012 Nobel Peace Prize?

22. Who did Gloria Steinem's feminist magazine Ms nominate for US president on the cover of its first edition in 1972?

23. What is the term for a wind that flows downhill?

24. All of which country is a World Heritage Site?

25. Which US president took the oath of office twice?

ANSWERS

1.(b) $US666.66. 2.Southern Stars. 3.(b) 1985. 4.(a) bell tower. 5.(a) Fiji. 6.Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul. 7.Exacta. 8.Rio de Janeiro. 9.Rainy Days and Mondays. 10.Hibernia. 11.Anthony Watts. 12.Cardinal George Pell. 13.Shoey. 14.(b) The Godfather. 15.Friends. 16.Adam West. 17.Saudi Arabia. 18.Tierra del Fuego. 19.Tom Cruise. 20.Times Square. 21.European Union. 22.Wonder Woman. 23.Katabatic wind. 24.Vatican City. 25.Barack Obama. (2009, 2013).

Compiled by Roy O'Reilly.