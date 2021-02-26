Test results back after train crash diesel spill

The site of the train derailment at Nana Glen on February 25.

There appears to be more good news from the site of last week’s train derailment after the EPA confirmed test results yesterday.

The Environmental Protection Agency has been on hand to assist emergency services and Australian Rail Track Corporation since a 1500m long goods train derailed last week, spilling an estimated 11,000 litres of diesel into the environment.

Yesterday, a spokesperson for the EPA confirmed test results carried out in water courses in the area “came back clear” for oil and grease.

NSW Fire and Rescue shot dramatic aerial footage of the freight train derailment on Thursday at Nana Glen, west of Coffs Harbour.

While the results were from a relatively small sample size, the organisation had previously noted that with the heavy rains and localised flooding, much of the diesel had been dispersed, ensuring its impact was lessened.

Initially there were concerns for its impact on the Orara River, which many people in the Coffs Harbour and Clarence Valley areas rely on for drinking water and agricultural purposes.

While the clean up is ongoing, the results represent yet another positive sign after initial reports shortly after the crash indicated the situation could have been far worse.

There were five carriages containing dangerous goods on the derailed train and it took some time for Fire and Rescue NSW to confirm they were not among the 16 which had jackknifed and suffered extensive damage.

Zone Commander for Mid North Coast Fire and Rescue superintendent Rod Chetwynd said they were “fearing catastrophe” in those initial stages of recovery, as flash flooding prevented access to the site.