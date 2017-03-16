Terrorism-related scenario tested in Coffs

UPDATE: ACTORS were seen writhing on the Rural Fire Service Control Centre floor in a scene of staged chaos this morning, as police and emergency services' response to a terrorist attack was put to the test.

Federally funded operation Exercise Northern Exposure, designed to test agency responses to a mass casualty terrorist incident in a regional setting, has taken place in Coffs Harbour as just one of many regional locations chosen.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Commander, Superintendent Mark Holahan, has advised the community there is no need for concern.

"The exercise is not around any specific threat, it's just an exercise that has been planned for a number of months now,” he said.

"Exercises such as this send a clear message that local law enforcement and emergency service agencies have the necessary skills, prowess and practiced ability to respond to a wide range of incidents.

"Terrorism and its related activities are not confined to major cities.”

Personnel from NSW Police Force, Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Rural Fire Service and NSW SES played their part to assist during the scenario, which saw a number of dummies and made-up actors injured after a terrorism-related attack.

Commander of the NSW Police Counter Terrorism and Special Tactics Command, Assistant Commissioner Mark Murdoch said the exercise is part of the ongoing commitment of the NSW Counter Terrorism Exercise Steering Committee Drill Style Exercise Program.

"While we need to test this type of scenario, there is no known threat along these lines, and the public should not be alarmed.

"In recent years we have tested our response capabilities in a range of situations and we must keep broadening our scope to ensure our preparedness is up to the level required. The community expects that from us.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

WEDNESDAY 9AM: NSW Police are advising the Coffs Harbour community not to be concerned tomorrow (Thursday, March 16) as police and emergency services will be undertaking a counter-terrorism exercise.

Exercise Northern Exposure is a multi-agency field deployment counter-terrorism exercise designed to test the agency response arrangements to a mass casualty terrorist incident in a regional setting.

The exercise, which is being led by NSW Ambulance, will include more than 100 personnel and resources from the NSW Police Force, Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Rural Fire Service, NSW State Emergency Service and NSW Health.

If the weather worsens then a decision to move the exercise will be made this afternoon (Wednesday March 15).