Terror trial delayed after murder charge

THE case of a Brisbane man charged with terror offences after police uncovered his alleged plans to fight in Syria has been delayed after he was charged with the murder of his uncle.

Za'id Abdus Samad, 21, was arrested in his Kuraby home last year and charged with a string of terror-related offences.

Police allege the man recruited a number of children and planned to travel via Turkey to join the war in Syria.

Za’id Abdus Samad has been charged with the murder of Abdul Basith Mohammed. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England



Samad's lawyer this morning asked the court for a two-month adjournment in the case, saying his client had recently been charged with murder and the case would be delayed while the brief of evidence was prepared by police.

He said the terror charges arose when police were investigating the murder charge so both matters would need to proceed together.

After a 15 month investigation into the death of Brisbane restaurateur Abdul Basith Mohammed, his nephew Samad was last month charged with the killing.

Police will allege Samad murdered Mr Mohammed, his uncle, because he was angry Mr Mohammed had married Samad's sister.

Mr Mohammed was found stabbed to death outside his Kuraby home on October 25, two years ago.

He was tending to a power outage at the property when he was attacked and police believe the outage was part of a trap to lure Mr Mohammed outside.

The case was adjourned for two months and will be mentioned again in April.