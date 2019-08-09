Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mustafa Dirani has been jailed.
Mustafa Dirani has been jailed.
Crime

Terror plotter sentenced to jail

by AAP
9th Aug 2019 3:19 PM

A "DEEPLY radicalised" Islamic State supporter who helped a confidante source a gun to murder police accountant Curtis Cheng has been jailed for at least 21 years.

Mustafa Dirani, 26, was found guilty at his New South Wales Supreme Court retrial in March of conspiring with others in 2015 to do acts in preparation or planning for a terrorist act.

Mr Cheng was fatally shot in the back of the head in October 2015 by 15-year-old Farhad Jabar outside the Parramatta police headquarters.

Jabar was killed at the scene.

 

Mustafa Dirani has been jailed.
Mustafa Dirani has been jailed.

 

Justice Peter Johnson on Friday jailed Dirani - the fourth man to be sentenced over the crime - for 28 years with a non-parole period of 21 years.

The judge rejected a defence submission that Dirani travelled to various places in convoy with the confidante on the day of the shooting in order to have lunch.

Dirani refused to stand while being sentenced.

RELATED: Why Alpha Cheng can't hate the 'boy' who shot his father in cold blood

 

The Cheng family.
The Cheng family.

 

He was arrested by officers from the Joint Counter Terrorism Team and the Middle Eastern Organised Crime Squad in November 2015 when officers swooped on a car in Sydney's northern suburbs.

Dirani, from Marsfield, had been under police investigation for at least a year and has previously been spoken to by police.

During his trial, it was revealed that Dirani posted images online of police officers being executed just days before Mr Cheng was shot.

 

The Curtis Cheng Centre in Parramatta — it was renamed in honour of the late police accountant. Picture: AAP
The Curtis Cheng Centre in Parramatta — it was renamed in honour of the late police accountant. Picture: AAP

 

The vile images, which appeared to show guns being held to the heads of police, were shared in a private WhatsApp chat group.

The court was shown a video that Dirani allegedly posted of himself addressing "all the pigs out there" and threatening "we're coming for you".

More Stories

court sentencing curtis cheng terror attack terrorism

Top Stories

    Alleged child sex offender given ‘two years’ to live

    premium_icon Alleged child sex offender given ‘two years’ to live

    News A man who was accused of evading police for months in relation to historical child sex offences is dying with “two years to live”, court papers have revealed.

    REVEALED: How the Coffs Civic Space will progress to a build

    premium_icon REVEALED: How the Coffs Civic Space will progress to a build

    News Council says it's strenuously pursuing grant funding from government

    Top heavy claims as frontline workers face job losses

    premium_icon Top heavy claims as frontline workers face job losses

    News Essential Energy has been asked to urgently explain why the ranks of senior...

    Councillors break the deadlock in fiery meeting

    premium_icon Councillors break the deadlock in fiery meeting

    News A vocal public gallery cheered and booed the decision.