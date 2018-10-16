Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two-year-old Logan Grieve was mauled by a dog in Katherine last weekend. Picture: Facebook
Two-year-old Logan Grieve was mauled by a dog in Katherine last weekend. Picture: Facebook
News

Territorians open hearts for toddler mauled by dog

16th Oct 2018 9:55 AM

TERRITORIANS are raising funds to help support the struggling family of a Katherine toddler who was savagely attacked by a dog.

A GoFundMe page to raise $10,000 has been launched to provide medical, travel and accommodation support for two-year-old Logan Grieve's family after he was bitten in the face by a dog last weekend.

Page creator Jaanika Mättikas said she wanted to do something to help Logan's parents, Shannon Coutts and Terence Grieve who don't have private health insurance to cover all their expenses.

"Little Logi will need at least three weeks of treatments and surgeries and in the best case scenario 6-8 weeks of rehabilitation," she said.

"So they had to rent an apartment near Royal Darwin Hospital as they live in Katherine.

"The father is the sole income earner for Logi's family, they had to take out a small loan and are going through a process of selling the car to cover some of these unforeseeable costs.

"All these parents want to do is to concentrate on supporting their little boy through this nightmare and the last thing they should worry about is how to scrape together money for associated medical costs."

To donate, visit the page "Let's help Logi Bear back to health" at gofundme.com

Related Items

dog attach little logi mauled by dog northern territory nt

Top Stories

    Temporary walkway closed

    Temporary walkway closed

    News ACCESS for pedestrians and cyclists via a temporary walkway on a local bridge will be closed for up to two weeks.

    How abused kids' plight turned student to social work

    premium_icon How abused kids' plight turned student to social work

    Politics How Sabrina hopes to help at-risk local kids

    Win a journey to Japan

    Win a journey to Japan

    News Win the holiday of a lifetime.

    Thieves make a fiery transaction

    premium_icon Thieves make a fiery transaction

    News The ATM was stolen and set alight.

    Local Partners