'Terrifying': Knife-wielding woman kicks and bites police

Alisha Maree McNamara, 22, of Mackay faced Mackay Magistrates Court on Friday, pleading guilty to six charges.

A DRUNKEN South Mackay woman wandered around a unit block car park waving a knife and screaming expletives while terrified neighbours cowered in their homes.

When police dashed to the scene at Milton Street, South Mackay about 7.50pm, Alisha Maree McNamara kicked two officers and latched on to another with her teeth.

On Friday, McNamara (right) fronted Mackay Magistrates Court in custody - the day after her inexplicable offending over about 15 minutes.

The 22-year-old woman pleaded guilty to going armed so as to cause fear, three counts of assaulting police and one count of obstructing police, which occurred while she was on a probation order. McNamara also pleaded guilty to a drug driving charge, dated to August 1 this year.

Defence lawyer Phillip Moore applied for bail on behalf of his "embarrassed" client, as Probation and Parole representatives were not available to provide information needed for sentencing.

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson tendered an objection to bail, and provided the facts of the case to Magistrate Damien Dwyer.

"The defendant was in the car park area, brandishing a large silver knife. She was pacing back and forth, yelling words to the effect of 'b---h, s--t, c--t', while holding the knife out in front of her and waving it around," she said.

"She was standing outside units directing the threatening behaviour and waving the knife toward the front doors of the units, causing the witnesses to fear for their safety and seek refuge inside the units."

Mr Moore said McNamara had been "extremely intoxicated" and conceded the incident "clearly would have been terrifying" for residents. He noted McNamara's bite didn't puncture the officer's skin.

He added McNamara had not been taking medication for mental health conditions and had been struggling to deal with various family dramas.

Mr Dwyer refused bail, considering that McNamara presented an unacceptable risk of committing further offences.

McNamara's sentencing was adjourned to November 30.