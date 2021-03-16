It is a discovery fit for a horror film, a snake catcher found dozens and dozens of snake skins in the roof of a home on the Gold Coast.

Reid Newell from Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast, was called to a home in Currumbin last week when he made the shocking discovery of more than 50 snake skins.

"The photo I took was only some of the sheds I pulled out," he told The Courier-Mail.

"I roughly counted about 57 snake skins.

"I couldn't say how many snakes it was from, but it definitely wasn't one. It wasn't just from the one species either, there was carpet python sheds in there, and also common tree snake sheds."

A portion of the snake skins found in the Currumbin roof. Pic: Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast Facebook

To add further horror, Mr Newell didn't find a single snake when he was called out to the property.

"I know they did some cleaning on the roof the day beforehand which probably made a lot of noise and scared anything hiding there before I arrived," he said.

"I've never seen anything like it, I've been in quite a lot of roofs, and the most I've seen before that was maybe four or five, so this was a massive jump."

Mr Newell said the dozens of skins were found in a small area too, a 7x7m space in the roof.

"All of the skins were in that little space, it was hectic," he said.

"The owners were pretty cool about it, they were also shocked. I told them the amount of skins from multiple species was crazy to me and I think they thought that was pretty cool."

He said he believes the owners are only just moving into the home, and that the owners before them had poultry on the property.

"Poultry attracts mice and then that attracts snake," Mr Newell said.

"The roof is a great place for snakes to regulate their bodies and hide while they digest food that they've eaten."

Originally published as Terrifying evidence that home was infested with snakes