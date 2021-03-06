Menu
TERRIFYING: Dashcam vision shows highway crash

Adam Hourigan
6th Mar 2021 12:01 AM
Terrifying vision of an incident on the new Pacific Highway last month has been posted to Facebook.

Coffs/Clarence police are still investigating the incident, including this dashcam footage and have not laid any charges over the crash. People who have more information on the crash are urged to contact the police or Crimestoppers.

"Just on the way home after purchasing a caravan! Other Driver heading north in the southbound only lanes of the Pacific...

Posted by Dash Cam Owners Australia on Sunday, February 28, 2021

The driver, who identifies himself as “John”, posted on the Dashcam Owners Australia Facebook page, and said on February 7, he was driving his van south after purchasing it and his dashcam footage shows the time as 5.51am.

At first, the vision shows a driver in the southbound lane flashing his lights in warning.

As he rounds a slight bend north of the Maclean interchange, another set of headlights appear, this time in his northbound lane, coming straight towards him.

As the lights get closer, he tries to swerve to avoid the oncoming car, but the oncoming vehicle collides with the right side of his van, and the vehicles come to a stop.

Emergency services attended the crash, and the driver of the oncoming vehicle was trapped for a short time before being flown to Gold Coast University Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to an incident where the driver was trapped after a collision between a van and a caravan on the Pacific Highway straight near Maclean
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to an incident where the driver was trapped after a collision between a van and a caravan on the Pacific Highway straight near Maclean
