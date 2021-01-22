TERRIFIC TARYN: Student goes over and above

Entering her final and most significant schooling year, Taryn McCarthy somehow found time to be a mentor, prefect and charity fundraiser.

Described by those who know her as a gifted, dedicated and highly motivated student, her contribution both to school and the community has been consistent throughout her schooling at Woolgoolga High School.

She is a ‘giver’ with an great ability to meet life’s challenges and overcome them with dignity and fortitude.

As a passionate tutor and mentor she also plays a vital role in the school’s student wellbeing program S.M. I. L. E, which fosters a quality learning and supportive environment and has helped many students both directly and indirectly.

And as a prefect she was a fine ambassador for Woolgoolga High School at out-of-school activities, including assisting with Harmony Day, the local Rotary Auctions and Legacy Week activities.

Ms McCarthy is committed to the environment and also won the school’s ‘Sustainable Futures Award’.

Demonstrating a diversity of interests and skills in many aspects of school life, including debating, choir, music, tutoring and fundraising along with a pursuit of academic excellence, she has been a wonderful role model for all her school community.

Ms McCarthy is a young woman with a limitless future who has already had a profound impact on both her school and the wider community.

Her ability to identify needs and her determination to meet those needs is to be admired and shows a maturity beyond her years.

Her enthusiasm and personal integrity ensure that she will continue to have a positive influence on her community.

This week The Coffs Coast Advocate is profiling each of Coffs Harbour's Australia Day Award nominees ahead of the awards ceremony on January 26.

Ms McCarthy was unable to be interviewed and this is an edited version of her bio on the Coffs Harbour City Council website.

