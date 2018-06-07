Horn: ‘There’s going to be more cuts’

Jeff Horn hits the bag during a training session on June 5.

AS challenger Terence Crawford confirmed he would fight in the controversial horsehair boxing gloves in Sunday's world title fight in Las Vegas, he has accused Jeff Horn of constantly using headbutts.

Tension between the two fighters has escalated with Horn saying on Thursday the choice of the thinly padded horsehair gloves makes it a "more dangerous fight''.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, visiting Horn in Las Vegas, said she was disappointed that Nevada boxing officials did not heed her appeal to ban the gloves from the welterweight battle.

Crawford, a two-time world champion who is challenging for the WBO welterweight title, says Horn's trainer Glenn Rushton is trying to pressure Las Vegas referee Robert Byrd into allowing Horn to get away with foul tactics.

When asked what he made of Rushton's comments to The Courier-Mail that he hoped the referee "lets the fighters fight'', Crawford said: "He wants Robert Byrd to let him headbutt and hold and use his elbows? I just laugh at it.''

Headbutting and elbowing were also claims made by Horn's previous two opponents Manny Pacquiao and Gary Corcoran.

When Crawford was told that Rushton was adamant that "Jeff doesn't headbutt'' Crawford said: "Well, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to see the tactics that he uses in the ring, but that's his word on how his fighter fights in the ring.

"Of course, he is going to back his fighter up on whatever his fighter is doing in the ring."

Premier Palaszczuk said she had appealed to the Nevada Athletic Commission, claiming that the use of the gloves was not fair to Jeff and Queensland.

"I'm disappointed but at the end of the day we're getting behind Jeff,'' she said.

"Everyone is concerned but unfortunately the commission has not ruled in our favour.''

Sunday June 10 will be a big day for Australian fight fans.

Horn said he preferred to fight in the foam-padded gloves he normally used but that he would wear the horsehair gloves to match Crawford.

"Look using these gloves makes it a more dangerous fight,'' Horn said.

"There's going to be more chance of cuts, more knockdowns and more chance of a knockout because you definitely hit harder with them.''

Horn said he would most likely need the services of expert cutman Stephen Edwards at some stage of the fight because of the brutal effects of the horsehair gloves.

Rushton said he anticipated a war on Sunday.

"It's a brilliant fight between two unbeaten fighters. These two are both 30 years of age, both in their prime and it's going to be a phenomenal fight when two unbeaten forces collide here. It's going to be exciting. We are looking forward to the fight very much, and we're ready.

Terence Crawford's Brian McIntyre confronts the media at the Top Rank gym in Las Vegas. Picture: Peter Wallis

Horn said he was confident that he could win a decision in America even on Crawford's home soil despite the many controversial decisions in the gambling capital of the world.

"I should be able to win a decision in America,'' he said.

"If they are judging fairly and I am throwing more punches and landing more punches, then the judges should be seeing that and scoring me the rounds. The judges will be watching Terence Crawford and watching me as well.

"That can be the tricky part with judging if you try and watch two guys - you normally can put your eye on one guy and see what he's doing. It will come down to the exchanges between me and Crawford and who they are watching.''

The Crawford camp believe they can win inside the distance.

His trainer Brian "BoMac'' McIntyre says Pacquiao had Horn hurt badly in the 9th round and he hadn't hurt anybody for years.