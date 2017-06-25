Tennis top gun claims prestigious NCAS award

FOR a quarter of a century the North Coast Academy of Sport has been awarding the Darrel Chapman Athlete of the Year Memorial Award to the most outstanding athlete in all of its sports.

For the first time in that period, that prestigious award has seen a tennis player rewarded.

Charlie Pade proudly displays the North Coast Acedemy of Sport awards he picked up.

Jetty High student Charlie Pade received the honour at the recent NCAS awards night.

Ranked number five in Australia and number two in NSW for his 12 and under age group, Pade's results over the 2016 calendar year saw him build up a resume that NCAS judges couldn't ignore.

Starting with his selection as one of only four boys in the NSW team to play in the national Super 10's event held in Melbourne, Charlie went through the event undefeated in both singles and doubles playing against all states of Australia.

He was the winner of a singles event at the Southern Downs Junior Championships in Warwick while also runner-up in the North Coast Tennis Championships played each year in Grafton.

Charlie was also a finalist in the NSW Country Closed Junior Championships played in Forster but the final was washed out.

The right hander also reached the singles final of the C.ex Coffs Northern NSW Junior Championships. In the same event Charlie claimed the doubles crown.

He also won the doubles title at Grafton and continued that good doubles form with a win at the Shaw Park Junior Championships played in Brisbane.

Other notable results in singles that saw Pade also collect the NCAS award for tennis player included a third place finish in his age group at the Churchie Junior Championships and the Queensland Junior Teams Carnival in Brisbane and a fourth place at the West Tamworth Junior Tour.

Charlie was also a singles quarter finalist in the NSW Junior Development Series state finals.