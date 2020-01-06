Menu
Tennis shocked by ‘distressing’ meltdown

by AAP, with staff writers
6th Jan 2020 11:37 AM

A SMOULDERING Alexander Zverev's serving woes have worsened in an angry straight-sets loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the ATP Cup.

Tsitsipas beat Germany's world No.7 6-1 6-4 in Brisbane on Sunday night, although Greece would go on to lose the tie 2-1.

Zverev cut an exasperated figure as he traded words with his team between games, before finishing with 10 double faults and a first serve success rate of 45 per cent at Pat Rafter Arena.

It followed 14 double faults in a three-set loss to Australia's Alex de Minaur on Friday night.

Zverev smashed his racquet and steamed after losing from one set and a break up against the Australian.

But he was never in that position in this high-profile clash - the first top-10 meeting in ATP Cup history - with the Greek dominating the first set and coming from an early break down in the second.

*Language warning*

The win was Tsitsipas's first in the tournament, and fifth straight over Zverev, and ensured their encounter progressed to a decisive doubles tie, after Jan-Lennard Struff thrashed Michail Pervolarakis 6-4 6-1.

But Germany's French Open champions Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies won a thrilling doubles clash to give Germany a 2-1 win.

Krawietz and Mies came back from 5-0 down in the match tie-break to edge Stefanos Tsitsipas and Michail Pervolarakis 3-6, 6-3, 17-15 and send Greece crashing out of the ATP Cup contention with two losses.

The German win also means Australia, who beat Canada 3-0, will progress to the quarter-finals in Sydney later this week.

