‘Tennis grandmum’ Serena Williams has still got it

SERENA Williams had a point to prove against Naomi Osaka and made it in emphatic fashion to move into the semi-finals of Canada's Rogers Cup on Saturday (AEST).

Williams had lost both prior meetings with the soon-to-be recrowned World No.1 in straight sets, including their infamous clash in the 2018 US Open final.

But with the year's fourth grand slam just around the corner, Williams showed she still had the game to claim a 24th major title by defeating Osaka 6-3 6-4.

Asked about Osaka dubbing her "Tennis Mum" in her on-court interview, Williams said: "I would say more like 'tennis grandmum.' It was very kind of her to say mom."

As sharp and focussed as I’ve seen Serena in some time. Clearly dialed in for this one. — Damien Cox (@DamoSpin) August 10, 2019

Williams will meet Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova, who won through after Simona Halep was forced to retIre with a left ankle injury after the first set.

On the other side of the draw, Bianca Andreescu became the first homegrown Rogers Cup semi-finalist since 1979, overcoming a groin injury to beat third-seeded Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic 6-0, 2-6, 6-4.

The 19-year-old, from nearby Mississauga, is returning from a right shoulder injury that had sidelined her since the French Open in May. She won in Indian Wells in March for her first WTA Tour title.

"In the third set I told myself, 'Go big or go home,"' Andreescu said. "Literally go home. My home is like two minutes from here. I just went out there and I never gave up because it's not over until it's over."

Andreescu will face American Sofia Kenin in the semis. Kenin beat sixth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 7-6 (2), 6-4. The 20-year-old Kenin upset top-ranked Ashleigh Barty in the first round.

MEN'S DRAW: NADAL EMERGES FROM FOG

Rafael Nadal keeps on keeping on. Picture: Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

RAFAEL Nadal's defence of the men's title in Toronto is on track after he fought back from a set down against Italian rival Fabio Fognini.

Fognini, who defeated Nadal on clay in Monte Carlo this year, looked like repeating the dose on hard court as he charged through the first set.

But the world No.2 responded by winning the first eight points of the second set before cruising home 2-6 6-1 6-2.

Nadal awaits the winner of Gael Monfils' clash against Roberto Bautista Agut in the semis.

There will be a Russian in the final after compatriots Daniil Medvedev and Karen Khachanov progressed to the final four.

The eighth-seeded Medvedev beat second-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-3, 6-1, and the sixth-seeded Khachanov topped third-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-3, 6-3.

Still think that all Serena has needed over the past 18 months is more matches. She is getting them. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) August 10, 2019