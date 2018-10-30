Tennis ace follows the groundstrokes of his father

ON THE RISE: Coffs Harbour's Charlie Pade has been selected to represent NSW at the National Australian Made Foundation Cup.

COFFS Harbour junior tennis player Charlie Pade will represent NSW in the National Australian Made Foundation Cup.

The 13-year-old who attends Coffs Harbour High School and trains under his tennis coach dad Allan Pade at the Harbour Tennis Academy is one of only two boys on the state team, which will compete in the competition in January to be held at the Kooyong Tennis Club in Melbourne.

Forming a part of the Australian Summer of Tennis, The Foundation Cup is a national tennis tournament with teams of two boys and two girls from rural and regional areas of each state who will compete for the cup in a round robin format.

In being selected Charlie is following in the footsteps of his older sister Lily, who made the team in 2016.

Charlie said he is "really excited" to represent his state saying it is a huge honour to be selected.

He gained selection after a strong 12-months in which he made the quarterfinals of the National December Show Down losing to the number one seed from Japan.

He also won the NSW Clay Court Championships, QLD State Age, North Coast Championships, Sarina Age and made the semi finals of the Darwin Open.