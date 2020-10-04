Tenders short-listed for Gordon St demolition

A development application has been lodged for the demolition of buildings on 27-31 Gordon Street to make way for the Cultural and Civic Space.

TENDERS for the demolition of buildings along Gordon St, to make way for the Cultural and Civic Space, will be considered at this week’s Council meeting.

Coffs Harbour City Council has received conforming tenders from the following businesses:

- Aademex Pty Ltd, (All Areas Demolition Excavation)

- Beasy Pty Ltd; Coffs Harbour Demolitions Pty Ltd

- Coffs Harbour Demolitions Pty Ltd

- VanMal Group Construction Pty Ltd

A preferred company has been selected and this information will be considered as part of a confidential report before Councillors on Thursday evening.

The Cultural and Civic Space building will include the fig tree in Riding Lane.

Protecting the fig tree in Riding Lane has been a priority for Council in the design process and all companies included details on how they would do this in their submissions.

Council’s arborist will oversee the work to ensure the tree remains intact.

Work will start as soon as practical following tender acceptance and will take approximately eight weeks.

CONCEPT DRAWING: The internal street that will flow through the Cultural and Civic Space from one side to the other.

Other matters on the agenda at this week’s Council meeting:

- An offer of $950,000 has been made for the Coffs Harbour Museum.

Coffs Harbour Airport

- Councillor Paul Amos has given notice of his intention to move the following:

“Council immediately make public the proposed length of the Airport lease contract.”

- Rent waivers for Council tenants impacted by COVID-19.

