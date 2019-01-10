Tender awarded on new hospital build

An artist impression of the proposed new Macksville Hospital.

An artist impression of the proposed new Macksville Hospital. NSW Health

CONTRACTORS have been announced for the construction of the new Macksville hospital.

Major Australian construction company, Hansen Yuncken has been chosen as the lead contractor for the new Macksville hospital.

Hansen Yunckem has offices in Newcastle, and has completed numerous large-scale health sector projects, including the Dubbo and Wagga Wagga Hospital redevelopments.

PROGRESS: The Macksville Hospital as it stands. NSW Health

The project will also employ as many local sub-contractors as possible.

Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey says this investment will supply residents of the Nambucca Valley with crucial medical procedures and a modern, world class health facility.

An artist impression of the proposed new Macksville Hospital. NSW Health

"The current Macksville Hospital is passed its use by date," Mrs Pavey said.

"The new $73 million investment will provide the people of the Nambucca Valley with a modern world class health facility and be an important part of the mid north coast local health district.

"Modern health facilities play an important role in attracting and retaining quality staff, and I will be working to ensure we have quality staff to ensure we have the right services provided locally, like maternity, community health, and emergency services."