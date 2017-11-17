Menu
Login
News

Tenant for old Deep Sea Fishing Club backs out of lease

NO DEAL: Community Care Options has advised the council it will not proceed with leasing the foreshores site previously occupied by the Deep Sea Fishing Club.
NO DEAL: Community Care Options has advised the council it will not proceed with leasing the foreshores site previously occupied by the Deep Sea Fishing Club. Trevor Veale
Keagan Elder
by

COMMUNITY Care Options has advised Coffs Harbour City Council that it will not proceed with leasing the foreshores site previously occupied by the Deep Sea Fishing Club.

This shock announcement came just two months after it was announced the not-for-profit organisation would start negotiating with the council over the terms of the three-year lease.

In a statement, the council said the announcement was "disappointing”.

Council will now seek other opportunities to offer a short-term lease or licensing of the facility, while it continues a longer-term Expression of Interest process.

The council, as the corporate manager of the Coffs Coast State Park Trust, gained permission from the NSW Government's Crown Lands to put out an EOI for the site on a short-term basis.

In the meantime, the facility has been hired out for some short-term purposes including Kennards Hire Rally Australia and some associated areas are licensed to several community organisations.

The future strategic direction of the broader foreshores precinct is being explored by a NSW Government-initiated group, which brings together a range of government agencies that have an interest in the Jetty Foreshores.

The long-term EOI is likely to inform a future competitive tender process as per the requirements set by the NSW Government.

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs harbour city council community care options deep sea fishing club

Coffs Coast Advocate
Early stages prove damaging for top drivers

Early stages prove damaging for top drivers

BATTLING for a podium finish in the FIA Driver's Standings, Ott Tanak has damaged his car.

Norwegian takes a clean sweep in opening stages

TITLE DEFENCE: Hyundai driver Andreas Mikkelsen, of Norway, currently leads the 2017 Kennards Hire Rally Australia.

Mikkelsen has got off to a perfect start in bid to defend title

REVEALED: Best products of the year in 46 categories

The 2018 Product of the Year winners, as voted by 13,000 Aussie consumers.

Best baby products, coffee, chocolate, household items and more

Drug trafficking yacht in to Coffs Harbour

DRUG BUST: A yacht carrying about 700kg of cocaine from the South Pacific to NSW arrived in Coffs Harbour last Friday.

THE yacht used to smuggle 700kg of cocaine sailed through Coffs

Local Partners