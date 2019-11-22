TENACIOUS TODD: Veteran to lead Ghosts in 2020 season

FEARLESS LEADER: Adam Slater, Todd Cameron, Mitch Gorman and Dylan Collett at Frank McGurren Field for the announcement of Cameron's new role as coach captain of the Grafton Ghosts for the 2020 season.

FEARLESS LEADER: Adam Slater, Todd Cameron, Mitch Gorman and Dylan Collett at Frank McGurren Field for the announcement of Cameron's new role as coach captain of the Grafton Ghosts for the 2020 season.

RUGBY LEAGUE :The Grafton Ghosts announced a new leadership group for the 2020 Group 2 season today, with club veteran Todd Cameron taking the reins.

Relinquishing the role of captain-coach, Danny Wicks will take a step back from the club while his partner in crime, Clint Greenshields, will take a management role from the sidelines.

Despite the tough task of following on from a premiership year under Wicks and Greenshields, Cameron is keen to get going at the bush footy club.

“I’m excited,” he said.

“I’m a little bit nervous with it being my first time coaching but I’m keen to give it a good crack. They’re some big shoes to fill but I’ve learnt so much from them as quality players on and off the field.”

SOLDIERING ON: Todd Cameron withstood a battering in the 2019 1st grade qualifying semi-final between Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels at Frank McGuren field. Photo: Adam Hourigan

Cameron will look to foster a homegrown approach in the club, with a number of young stars waiting for their chance.

“Obviously we’ll be looking after the local players to begin with but we’ll see how we go,” he said.

“The main thing is getting the whole club involved, it’s been good the last few years but I’ll aim to bring a solid unity at the club.

“The girls have really been breaking through and the juniors are as important as ever so I want to make that a priority.

“There will be a few guys who are too old for juniors so we’ll be starting pre-season a bit differently this year. Hopefully the young fellas will hook in. There’s a few positions up for grabs and I think they’ll have what it takes.”

Cameron is looking to get a head start on pre-season in the coming weeks.

“We’ll be having a few sessions this year, just casual sessions then next year we’ll get stuck in,” he said.

“There’s a pre-season competition so we’ll look into that and get a strong start.”