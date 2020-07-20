Ten of the best: What you missed from last week

A TALE of tragedy began last week as the community of Wooli came to terms with losing one of their own.

15-year-old Mani Hart- Deville lost his life after being attacked by a shark while surfing with friends at Wilsons Headland.

There was shocking news of another kind one day later as The Advocate revealed just how many people were receiving JobKeeper payments.

The startling number gave some indication of how reliant businesses have become on the Federal Government package since the coronavirus pandemic caused havoc in the local economy.

Publican Harry Barry at Moonee tavern. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

In more coronavirus related news, pubs and clubs were hit with tighter restrictions in response to outbreaks in Melbourne and Sydney.

“I’m just hoping we can get through this without taking too many steps backwards,” Coffs Coast pub baron Harry Barry said.

Mysterious damage at the new Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club also made headlines as its opening date gets ever closer.

Hoping to be open by September, this latest setback has surf club president Les Pepper scratching his head.

A cropped image showing a man ringbarking a native she-oak in the Big 4 Park Beach caravan park.

In keeping with the mystery theme, a man in Coffs Harbour witnessed a man performing his best lumberjack impression – complete with an axe – on mature she oak inside a council run caravan park.

Not impressed, the man took photos of what he called “wanton vandalism” and promptly reported the axe-man to council.

Not all rumours stick with you much as the 1977 Fleetwood Mac classic, but NSW Health quashed some which had spread in relation to coronavirus cases in the health district.

As it turns out there is a perfectly sound explanation for some strange looking numbers on their website.

Ollie Waanders remains in Queensland Children's Hospital.

There was an outpouring of support for eight-year-old Ollie Waanders, who remained in intensive care after a dirt bike crash.

His family have been overwhelmed by the support, with the community banding together to raise a huge amount of money for his ongoing care.

Nothing says news like a good old leaked report and last week there was a doozy.

Given all that has transpired with the whole tunnels v cuttings debate it was finally time to hear what the experts have been saying.

Don’t try this at home folks. Flooding in Coffs Harbour in 2009. Photo: Trevor Veale.

Speaking of leaks, there were concerns raised over the increased flood risk that came with the development of North Boambee Valley.

A former engineer isn’t quite convinced that enough has been done to mitigate the effects of flood in the years since the last big one in 2009.

And rounding out the week was story to crush the little hearts of millennials everywhere, a list of the top five most expensive suburbs to buy a house in.

Conversely, it would have been great news for residents who owned houses in these five suburbs…

