Ten new doctors join the ranks at Coffs Hospital

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh, Mid North Coast Local Health District Board Chairman Warren Grimshaw and health district staff welcome the new doctors at Coffs Harbour Hospital. Photo: Trevor Veale

COFFS Harbour Health Campus has welcomed ten new doctors who are among the record 1,027 interns starting work in NSW public hospitals this year.

The NSW Government is investing $107 million in this year’s internship program.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the number of intern positions has increased by 257 positions, or 33 per cent, in eight years.

“Interns are a vital part of the professional team at the frontline of the health system,” Mr Singh said.

“These enthusiastic and talented doctors want to make a difference, and they will be a great asset to our dedicated hospital staff.”

Between 2012 and 2019 the total NSW medical workforce grew by 30 per cent, and in regional and rural areas the growth was 38 per cent.

“The NSW Government has also pledged $2.8 billion over the next four years to recruit 8,300 additional frontline health workers, with 45 per cent in regional NSW,” Mr Singh said.