Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Premier Daniel Andrews during the daily COVID-19 Press conference. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray
Premier Daniel Andrews during the daily COVID-19 Press conference. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray
News

Ten more deaths as Victoria virus cases soar

26th Jul 2020 11:46 AM

Victoria has recorded about 459 new cases of coronavirus today, and ten deaths.

The new deaths include one man in his 40s.

Seven of the deaths are linked to aged care facilities.

Three women aged in their 70s and 80s are among the deaths, and seven men aged from their 40s to 80s.

The Victorian death toll now stands at 71.

There are currently 4233 active coronavirus cases across the state, with 560 linked to aged care facilities.

There are 228 Victorians in hospital, 42 of which are in intensive care.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the 381 coronavirus cases among healthcare workers pose a challenge to Victoria's healthcare system.

coronavirus editors picks
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Surfer's close call near fatal shark attack spot

        premium_icon Surfer's close call near fatal shark attack spot

        News 'We were surfing only a couple hundred metres up the beach when that attack happened'

        Coffs, Clarence clubs receive share in $250k council grants

        premium_icon Coffs, Clarence clubs receive share in $250k council grants

        Sport The cash injection comes at a crucial time for clubs struggling to emerge from the...

        Heavy rain causes sports ground closures on north coast

        premium_icon Heavy rain causes sports ground closures on north coast

        Sport A number of sports grounds have been closed over the weekend as rain continues to...

        Coffs Harbour Coastal MTB Series opener postponed

        premium_icon Coffs Harbour Coastal MTB Series opener postponed

        Cycling & MTB In the wake of the Woolgoolga Mountain Bike Festival’s cancellation, there was more...