Ten big things coming to Coffs Harbour

THE Coffs Coast in 2019 stands as one of the fastest growing areas in NSW with a wealth of public and private investment in infrastructure under way.

The Coffs Coast Advocate today continues its 10 Big Things Coming to the Coffs Coast series with a look at 10 major infrastructure projects that aren't too far off.

Topping the list is of course:

The EIS is due for release on the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass.

1: The Coffs Pacific Highway Bypass.

Hailed as perhaps the most difficult section of the Pacific Highway upgrade to complete, the $1.2 billion Coffs Bypass is earmarked for a 2020 start.

The 14km duplication project will deviate from the existing highway at Boambee off the Englands Rd roundabout. The community is awaiting the release of the Environment Impact Statement by the Roads and Maritime Services, determining whether three tunnels or two land bridges and a cutting will be constructed. The bypass will traverse the foothills of Coffs Harbour and connect with the existing Sapphire to Woolgoolga duplicated section at Korora.

The State Government is planning major works on the railway owned land on the Jetty Foreshores.

2: Jetty Foreshores

A new planning phase for the rejuvenation of the foreshores was announced in May by State Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh.

Urban designers Group GSA is refining and developing a preliminary concept plan for joint government and private sector development of railway-owned Crown land east of the Coffs Harbour Railway Station.

The plan looks to maximise and enhance open space east of Jordan Esplanade providing more cycleways, parking and a mix of two to five-storey development.

The planning will complement council's previous upgrade to the northern end of the Jetty Foreshores.

An artist’s impression of the $190 million Coffs Harbour Health Campus hospital upgrade.

3: Coffs Harbour Health Campus upgrade

This major NSW Health hospital expansion is well under way and once completed will total a public health investment of $194 million.

The redevelopment will see enhancements to the existing surgical and operating theatres in addition to new theatres, a new short-stay surgical unit, orthopaedic and vascular unit, ambulatory care area and the expansion of community health.

Planning consent was granted in February and CPB Contractors is expected to complete the four-storey expansion in 2021. The Clinical Services Building will open by the end of next year.

The $100 million Shoreline luxury aged care and retirement facility earmarked for Park Beach.

4: The Shoreline at Park Beach

The Bachrach Naumburger Group's $100-million The Shoreline Park Beach luxury aged care facility in York St is the largest development ever reviewed by Coffs Harbour City Council. Comprising 18 ground level townhouses, 143 apartments across two buildings and a 120-bed residential care facility, it will take about six years to complete and generate 180 jobs during construction.

Coffs Harbour City Council’s $76.5 million Civic and Cultural Centre development in Gordon St.

5: Cultural and Civic Space

The $76.5 million Cultural and Civic Space development earmarked for Gordon St will include a regional gallery, library, regional museum, multipurpose meeting rooms, shop, cafe, function space and the council administration offices.

Council will borrow $46 million for the project. Construction will start next year with completion in 2022.

The $10 million trades training hub planned for the Coffs Harbour Education Campus.

6: CHEC Trades Hub

Work is under way to construct a $10.7 million specialist trades facility at the TAFE NSW Coffs Harbour campus.

The State Government-funded Coffs Harbour Education Campus project is set to deliver 200 new training places and add to the $3.2 million Coffs Harbour Connected Health Hub.

Southern Cross University’s Health Sciences Building.

7: Southern Cross Uni's Health Sciences Building

The $12 million state-of-the-art facility, will house SCU's allied health degrees and research. Coffs Harbour is set to become an education destination, training a new generation of occupational therapists, exercise scientists, psychologists, indigenous health and mental health practitioners.

Designed by architects at Design Worldwide Partnership, the two-storey building built by Woollam Constructions will open this year.

Coffs Harbour boat ramp.

8: Coffs Boat Ramp

Coffs Harbour's Boat Ramp precinct was awarded $10-million in the Berejiklian Government's 2019-20 State Budget to improve boating safety, Jordan Esplanade and sand build-up in the harbour launch site.

The Coffs Harbour Business and Enterprise Park site proposed off Aviation Drive.

9: Enterprise Business Park

The Federal Government pledged $10-million towards Coffs Harbour City Council's Airport Enterprise Park development. The Aviation Dr development offers 23ha of commercial land close to the Coffs Harbour Regional Airport.

The proposed Woolgoolga Multipurpose Centre.

10: Northern Beaches Multipurpose Centre

Woolgoolga's Northern Beaches Multi-Purpose Centre was given funding surety with the State Budget guaranteeing $8 million towards stage one of the project. The project will provide a community space for indoor sport, community events, fundraisers, dance and function space.