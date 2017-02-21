28°
2017 is a year of development and growth

Matt Deans
| 21st Feb 2017 7:00 PM
Some of the big projects that have got the town talking.
Some of the big projects that have got the town talking. CENTRO ART

1: Next stage of the Jetty4Shores upgrade

 

Planning is underway on the next stage of Coffs Harbour City Council's Jetty4Shores plan.
Planning is underway on the next stage of Coffs Harbour City Council's Jetty4Shores plan. CHCC

TENDERS were called for the construction of the latest Jetty4Shores stage last month.

The Hub includes a plaza and terraced steps onto Jetty Beach, a boardwalk linking the plaza to the entry to the historic Jetty and an events and market area.

Coffs Harbour City Council said a panel would assess all tenders received when the process closes at the end of the month and a report recommending the successful bid is presented to council in March.

Subject to the successful tenderer's timetable, construction is scheduled to start in April next year and to be completed by October.

The Department of Infrastructure and Regional Development is funding half of the $9.2m Project.

 

2: C.ex Coffs International Stadium upgrade

 

Coffs Harbour City Council is seeking federal funding for a proposed $13 million upgrade of C.ex Coffs International Stadium.
Coffs Harbour City Council is seeking federal funding for a proposed $13 million upgrade of C.ex Coffs International Stadium. Matt Deans

COFFS Harbour City Council hopes to secure $6.72 million from the Federal Government to progress its $13.4 million C.ex Coffs stadium upgrade.

The proposal would see a 200% increase in formal seating, improvements in technology, accessibility, amenities, catering outlets, parking and pedestrian access.

If successful council would match the Building Better Regions Funding grant with $4.72 million in loans and $2 million saved in efficiencies. Council will learn the success of the bid later this year.

 

3: North Wall upgrade

 

Construction is set to start again on the North Wall breakwater upgrade.
Construction is set to start again on the North Wall breakwater upgrade. Trevor Veale

 

THE $15-million State Government-funded project involving the heighting of the existing breakwater with 1200 concrete hanbars will recommence once contractors are able to source further large rock supplies.

Completion is scheduled for mid 2017.

 

4: Park Beach Plaza upgrade

 

An artist's impression of the Park Beach Plaza entrance upgrade.
An artist's impression of the Park Beach Plaza entrance upgrade. Contributed

 

WORK is underway to construct a new entrance at the Ritchies Supa IGA/Westpac Bank entrance.

Over the next four to six months, the entrance will be transformed.

In December last year, construction of an undercover shaded parking was completed providing an additional 150 parking spaces for customers.

The Bachrach Naumburger Group said a mezzanine level will also be built to bring a new ambience to the food court, which originally opened in 1996.

 

5: Gowings CBD high-rise hotel

 

An artist's impression of the new development application for the Gordon St end of Coffs Central lodged by Gowings Pty Ltd.
An artist's impression of the new development application for the Gordon St end of Coffs Central lodged by Gowings Pty Ltd.

 

A TRAFFIC and parking study is being conducted in the CBD ahead of Gowings' 80-room hotel development returning to the Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel for consideration.

The $20.1 million project would see the hotel built on top of Coffs Central potentially spanning 39.5m.

 

6: Big Banana Racer slide

 

The Big Banana's new slide should be opened by the Easter school holidays.
The Big Banana's new slide should be opened by the Easter school holidays. Trevor Veale

 

THE six-person, 83m long indoor slide, being constructed in the old ski slope building, is set to offer one serious rush.

In height the slide stands at16m.

Construction is well under way, with management expecting The Racer to be opened to the public around the Easter school holidays.

 

7: SCU Allied Health Centre

 

An artist's impression of what SCU's Coffs Campus would look like after the upgrade.
An artist's impression of what SCU's Coffs Campus would look like after the upgrade. SCU

 

THE Federal Government announced a $12 million investment in June for stage one of the Coffs Harbour campus' new allied health building.

The centre will pave the way for new courses and facilities for students, including degrees in speech pathology and occupational therapy, nursing and midwifery, psychological science and sport and exercise science.

The funding will also see the establishment of an SCU Health Clinic as an innovative community care and professional experience for students.

 

8: Coffs Airport upgrade plans

 

A multi-million upgrade of the Coffs Harbour Regional Airport is in the wings. Pictured are airport manager Dennis Martin, Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser and Deputy Premier John Barilaro.
A multi-million upgrade of the Coffs Harbour Regional Airport is in the wings. Pictured are airport manager Dennis Martin, Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser and Deputy Premier John Barilaro. Trevor Veale

 

A $5 MILLION revamp of Coffs Harbour Regional Airport is in the works to accommodate future air traffic growth for the city.

The proposed redevelopment could transform the airport's main terminal building, including construction of two airport lounges, toilet facilities and expansion to the arrivals gate.

 

9: Coffs Harbour Pacific Hwy Bypass

Planning on the Pacific Hwy bypass of Coffs Harbour will continue in 2017.
Planning on the Pacific Hwy bypass of Coffs Harbour will continue in 2017. Claudia jambor

 

A STATE significant infrastructure report has been submitted to the New South Wales Department of Planning and Environment as part of the environmental assessment phase.

The $1-billion bypass is expected to be completed after 2020.

The State Government has committed $200 million towards the 14km project.

RMS has investigated a bypass since 2001, announcing its preferred route in 2004 and the concept design in 2008.

 

10: New Regional library and gallery

 

Coffs Harbour could see further planning on a new library and gallery.
Coffs Harbour could see further planning on a new library and gallery. Rob Wright

 

COFFS Harbour City Council is exploring options to build a new central library and gallery.

In June, the council resolved to endorse 23-31 Gordon St for investigation as the site of a new Library and Regional Gallery.

It is expected it would take around five years to obtain funding, plan and construct after council's final decision to proceed.

 

The Advocate will develop the list throughout 2017 adding new major projects when they are announced to ensure readers are kept up-to-date with progress and planning on major developments.

Please add to the list via comments.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  business coffs harbour coffs harbour city council developments federal government projects state government

2017 is a year of development and growth

2017 is a year of development and growth

Coffs Harbour will see a host of multi-million developments progress in 2017, adding to future growth, the regional economy, tourism, retail and public assets.

