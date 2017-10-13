Ten big events to keep an eye out for

1. Midnight Oil

What: Don't miss The Great Circle 2017 World Tour by Midnight Oil, their first tour in 15 years. Coffs Harbour is one of the 11 lucky venues in Australia to host the Oil's live in concert along with special guests Jebediah and Jack River.

Where: Hockey Fields, Phil Hawthorne Drive, Coffs Harbour.

When: Thursday, October 19 from 4.30pm to 10pm.

Visit frontiertouring.com/midnightoil

Peter Garrett, from Midnight OIl. STR

2. National senior oztag championships

What: The National Senior Championships run annually will be held in Coffs Harbour, showcasing the talent of around 156 senior teams from across the nation in a three day tournament.

Where: C.ex Coffs International stadium.

When: Friday, November 3 until Sunday, November 5.

Visit oztag.com.au

Australian Senior Oztag Championships. Claudia Jambor

3. Illy - The Two Degrees regional tour

What: Platinum selling Australian hip-hop artist Illy will bring his ARIA #1 album to regional Australia following his largest capital city tour.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Saturday, November 4 from 5.30pm.

Cost: $44.90.

Visit hoeymoey.com.au

Illy will perform at the Hoey Moey in November. Contributed

4. Blues and Berries community fair

What: A community fair style event capitalising on agricultural growth in the area to boost tourism and bring the community together to celebration the rich agriculture history in the region. The event will include all day music, blueberry market stalls from local producers, activities for the kids, blueberry pie eating competition and a blueberry pageant for the young ones.

Where: Woolgoolga Beach reserve.

When: Sunday, November 5 from 9am to 4pm.

For more information, visit bluesandberries.com.au

Blues and Berries festival. Contributed

5. Paul Kelly

What: Touring in celebration of his album Life Is Fine which just debuted at the top of the ARIA Album Chart, Kelly will tour Australia, visiting both regional and metro cities. Kelly will be joined by special guests Steve Earle and Middle kids for the Brisbane to Perth leg of the tour.

Where: North Coast Regional Botanic Garden, Coffs Harbour.

When: Sunday, November 12 at 7pm.

Australian musician Paul Kelly. TRACEY NEARMY

6. Kennards hire rally Australia

What: The Coffs Coast is host once again to Rally Australia, the annual Australian leg of the FIA World Rally Championship. The epic competition will feature some of the world's greatest drivers battling for supremacy in the toughest and most varied conditions on the planet.

Where: Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore and Wedding Bells.

When: Thursday, November 16 until Sunday, October 19.

Cost: $29 - $39.

For more information, visit rallyaustralia.com.au

7. Paul Dempsey

What: Having released his second solo album, Strange Loop, last year to outstanding reviews and a top five ARIA chart debut in May 2016, Dempsey will be performing tracks from his latest album but fans and music lovers can expect songs from throughout his storied career, including favourites from the Something For Kate back catalogue.

When: Friday, December 15 from 7.30pm to 11pm.

Cost: $30 pre-sold or $40 on the door.

Visit cex.com.au

Paul Dempsey Contributed

8. Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast yacht race

What: Starting off in Pittwater, yacht racers will make their way to Coffs for the 37th year of the Coffs Harbour race. The Coffs Harbour Yacht Club are excited the tradition of the race continues and look forward to providing ideal facilities and a welcome for the fleet when they arrive.

Where: 30 Marine Drive, Coffs Harbour.

When: Thursday, December 28 and Friday, December 29.

For more information, visit royalmotor.com.au/coffs-race

Wild Oats X, winner of the 30th Pittwater to Coffs Harbour yacht race. Bruce Thomas/ Coffs Coast Advoca

9. Coffs Jetty family carnival

What: A family friendly carnival with rides, fames and food open every night from 6.30pm until late, weather permitting.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Monday, December 18 until Saturday, January 20 from 6.30pm to late.

Coffs Jetty carnival. Trevor Veale

10. Steve Backshall's Deadly 60 Downunder

What: After two sell-out Australian tours, Steve Backshall, the star of the hit TV show Deadly 60 is returning to Australia with his brand new stage show. Steve will appear live on stage with some of Australia's deadliest animals.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Wednesday, January 17 from 1pm to 2.30pm.

Cost: $39.

Visit cex.com.au