Temporary walkway closed

ACCESS to the Raleigh Bridge for pedestrians and cyclists via a temporary walkway will be closed for up to two weeks.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said work on the first bridge span is nearly complete and the temporary pedestrian bridge will be closed while scaffolding is moved, allowing work to begin on the next span.

"The NSW Government is funding this $3.3 million project to repaint and repair the heritage-listed Raleigh Bridge, to ensure it continues servicing the community and to minimise corrosion in the future," the spokesperson said.

"Roads and Maritime has been working on the Raleigh Bridge project since June 2018 to complete this repainting and repair work, which is progressing well."

The pedestrian and cycle path will be closed from Monday, October 15 for up to two weeks, weather permitting.

From Monday, October 22 to Sunday, October 28, pedestrians and cyclists will be able to cross the bridge between 7am and 5pm under the direction of traffic controllers.

School and TAFE buses will continue to have access to the bridge, as previously arranged.

The walkway will reopen on Monday, October 29 and will remain open until the scaffolding needs to be moved.

Roads and Maritime thanks pedestrians and cyclists for their patience during this time.