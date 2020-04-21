Temporary closure of breakwall due to upgrades

Work on the inner harbour breakwall will begin next week. Photo: Trevor Veale

THE northern breakwall will again be closed to the public from next week while a $500,000 upgrade to the harbour's interior gets underway.

The maintenance and improvement work is being funded by the NSW Government.

"The Coastal Infrastructure Program helps repair and rebuild vital maritime assets along the NSW coastline to keep them in good working order for future generations," Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said.

"A $500,000 upgrade of Coffs Harbour's interior harbour breakwall will get underway from April 27 to repair wear and tear that has occurred over recent years from harbour waves during large ocean storm swells.

The upgrade will include the addition of new rock armour to reshape the breakwall, the filling of any gaps in the wall, repairs to pavement areas and reinstallation of the breakwall's traffic barrier.

Mr Singh said the work will require the temporary closure of the adjoining northern breakwall to public access for about 10 weeks to ensure safety and allow truck movements and construction activity to take place.

"This project is taking place at a time when business activity at the harbour is currently restricted due to COVID-19 so further disruption will be minimised by doing the work now," Mr Singh said.

"The work, which will be done in accordance with environmental requirements, will upgrade the breakwater to a standard that will protect it from future storm swells and reduce the need for major maintenance over the next 10 years or so.

"The restoration will ensure the breakwall operates safely and effectively into the future and continues its important job of protecting boats and other infrastructure at the Coffs Harbour International Marina.

"This work on the inner harbour breakwall will complete the picture following previous restoration work that has been done on the northern and southern breakwalls as well as the south western inner harbour breakwall.

"Protecting critical harbour assets is vital for the safe operation of commercial fishing, recreational vessels, tourism and our local economy."