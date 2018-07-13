Temporary bridge due to open

The historic Raleigh Bridge was built in 1933. NSW Roads and Maritime Services

CLOSED to traffic for the last two weeks during a repaint program, a temporary crossing at the Raleigh bridge is due to open for pedestrians and cyclists.

The installation of the crossing for pedestrians and cyclists is part of a 12 month $3.3 million project to repaint the historic bridge, a Roads and Maritime spokesperson said.

"Repainting the heritage-listed Raleigh Bridge is essential to ensure it continues servicing the community for decades to come," the spokesperson said.

"The temporary crossing for cyclists and pedestrians is nearing completion and will be available for the public to use from Saturday 14 July."

The spokesperson said the walkway will need to be moved three times, approximately once every three months, to allow work to proceed.

The temporary walkway will be 1.2m wide and capable of carrying up to four people at a time.

Cyclists will need to dismount before using the walkway.

The project team has also been speaking to local businesses and is looking at ways to improve directional signage while the bridge is closed.

The community is advised to follow the direction of signs and traffic control, and not enter the work area.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution around cyclists on the Pacific Highway while the temporary walkway is completed.